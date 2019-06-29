Religion and wealth is a controversial topic for most African countries. The debate about how the wealthiest pastors accumulate wealth has been a contentious issue. This article seeks to inform you on how these servants of God accumulate their wealth. Get a glimpse at the top 5 richest pastors in South Africa.

At the mention of the richest people in South Africa, names like Nick Oppenheimer and Johann Rupet will always pop up because of their thriving businesses. Very little has been documented about the richest pastors in South Africa, prompting this article.

Richest pastors in South Africa

South Africa is one of the African countries that is home to most of the richest pastors in Africa. They lead very extravagant lifestyles. These are some of the richest pastors in South Africa:

1. Pastor Alph Lukau

Pastor Alph Lukau is the founder of Alleluia Ministries International, which he founded in 2002. He is one of the most controversial religious leaders on the continent. Apart from his ministry gaining roots in the country, he is also a Bible Scholar whose ministry has gone as far as Europe and South America. He ministers up to tenths of thousands of people with reports of healing the sick, among other wondrous deeds.

He lives an extravagant lifestyle. Alph Lukau has some of the most expensive rides, these include; a Lamborghini, a Bentley, a range rover, a Rolls Royce, and a Ferrari. He also owns private jets.

If you were wondering where Pastor Alph Lukau gets his wealth from, the latter has an investment company that has a lot of influence on his properties. The properties make him one of the richest pastors on the continent.

2. Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is the founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church. He is also the leader of the Bushiri Shepherd Ministries. His ministry began in 2002 and now has branches in Zambia, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Namibia, and Botswana, and he is one of the most powerful pastors in South Africa.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri leads an expensive lifestyle. He owns one of the most costly houses in Malawi and the most expensive fleet of vehicles. To crown it all, he has at least three private jets. His latest purchase was in 2016, and it cost him a whopping $37 million.

He is an accomplished entrepreneur who has invested in a couple of fields: real estate, gold mining, farming, an electronics company, and a telecommunications company. He also owns the Bushiri University of Agriculture that is situated in South Sudan.

3. Pastor Tshifinwa Irene

Pastor Tshifhiwa Irene was another wealthy religious leader in South Africa. She was a televangelist and the founder of Divine Truth World Restoration Services for World peace by Jesus Christ. Her ministry is situated in Venda and is famous for preaching deliverance, especially when it comes to casting out demons.

Despite her passing away in 2018, she had amassed a good amount of wealth. She had a history in banking before she established her ministry, at the Standard Bank of South Africa, from 1990 to 2001.

4. Pastor Ray McCauley

Pastor Ray McCauley is another wealthy man of God. He is a religious leader and the Senior Pastor of the Rhema Bible Church. He is also the International Federation of Christian Churches' president and the National Interfaith Council of South Africa. He went through training in 1979, and upon completion, he started his ministry with his family.

5. Prophet Uebert Angel

Prophet Uebert Angel, born in Zimbabwe, stands among the youngest preachers in South Africa. He is the Good News Church founder, which he started in 2007 and later renamed in 2015. He is famous for preaching in his helicopter.

He has several sources of income; he owns two TV stations. He has also invested in the real estate business and owns a millionaire academy where he teaches people how to accumulate wealth. Besides that, he is the CEO of Sam Barkeley Construction and Angel Organization.

Other religious leaders that are also topping the news for living extravagant lives include Pastor Mboro, who boasts of owning a BMW that is worth 2 million Rands.

Frequently Asked Questions

Several questions are surrounding the richest pastors in South Africa 2021. Find answers to these commonly asked questions and more below.

Who is the richest pastor in South Africa in 2021?

Alph Lukau is estimated to be the richest pastor in 2021, with savannanews.com estimating his networth at $1 billion. It seems that the more controversial Alph Lukau becomes, the more popular and famous he becomes.

Which church is rich in South Africa?

One of the richest churches is the Zion Christian Church, which has churches all over the Southern part of Africa. Their main branch is at Zion City Moria in Limpopo, South Africa. From a 1996 census, the church had 3.87 million members.

What is the name of the richest pastor in the world?

The richest preacher in the world is Kenneth Copeland. He was born in 1936 in America and has a successful televangelism ministry. He founded the Kenneth Copeland Ministry in Texas, with some sources even claiming that he is richer than the official figures available.

Several of these pastors have a life beyond their ministries. A good number of them have well-established businesses where they earn a secondary income from.

