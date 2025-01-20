Steve Varsano's net worth: how rich is The Jet Business founder?

Steve Varsano is a British-American entrepreneur. He is famous for founding The Jet Business, the world's first street-front corporate aviation showroom for marketing and acquiring corporate jet aircraft. His fame has attracted interest, and many are curious about his net worth. So, what is Steve Varsano's net worth?

Steve Varsano was born in New York City, New York, United States of America. He has gained popularity by marketing, buying, and selling corporate jets. He opened The Jet Business in 2011 in London, United Kingdom.

Steve Varsano's profile summary

Full name Steve Varsano Gender Male Date of birth 30 July 1956 Age 68 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Relationship status Dating Partner Lisa Tchenguiz Children 3 University Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Profession Entrepreneur Social media Instagram

What is Steve Varsano's net worth?

According to Citimuzic and Fashion Primal, the British-American entrepreneur's net worth is alleged to be between $5 million and $70 million. His primary source of income is his jet business career, but he also earns from his other business ventures.

Career

Steve is an entrepreneur known for selling private jets. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career with the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. He oversaw the trade group's statistics/forecasting and Airport/Airways committees. The businessman worked as an Assistant to the president from 1978 to 1980.

He began his jet brokerage career in 1980 as a sales director at a US Aircraft Sales company. He worked there until 1984, when he joined the CMI Aircraft Fund. In CMI, he served as a national sales manager.

Steve Varsano has also worked at Mountleigh International Limited. He started working there as a chief operating officer from 1990 until 1992. He also served as a senior vice president at Triarc Companies Inc. His tasks were to oversee special projects, including management, sales and operations for a variety of subsidiary companies. He was a board member of XOJET for four years.

Steve Varsano is also the founder of Atlantis 2000 Group, a consulting firm established in 1993. It aims to seek merger and acquisition opportunities for companies in the real estate, aviation, and restaurant sectors. He served as a consultant from 2012 to 2016.

Is Steve Varsano The Jet Business owner?

He is the founder of The Jet Business, the world's first street-level corporate aircraft showroom, which is located in every centre of London between Belgravia, Knightsbridge, and Mayfair.

Steve Varsano opened his business in 2011. In an interview with Insead on 28 August 2013, he said that he sells jets and that it was not easy because his business went down in the first six months. Below is what he said when asked if he was selling jets.

Yes, we are definitely selling jets…the first six months were incredibly painful because I was trying to create a brand…so my business actually just went down the tubes for the first six months.

He started the business without partners and said in the aforementioned interview that it was a huge risk.

It is a huge risk, and there are many sleepless nights and is still is

How did Steve Varsano start selling private jets?

According to a video on TikTok, he started thinking about selling private jets while working as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C.. He worked with a trade association representing all the aircraft manufacturers worldwide.

Steve Varsano, the Jet Business owner, was given a free aeroplane as part of his job, but he could not afford to buy fuel. Therefore, he looked for a job at a restaurant, where he met a man who sold jets. The man took him to his boss, who hired Steve Varsano to work there.

Steve Varsano said he convinced the boss to hire him by telling him he would work for free until he learned how to sell private jets. After nine months of learning, he sold his first airplane.

Eventually, I convinced him to do that by telling him I would work for free and would do it until I learned how to sell an airplane. About eight to nine months later, I sold my first airplane.

What is the average net worth of a jet cardholder?

According to Yahoo Finance, for one to be a jet owner, they should have a median net worth of $190 million.

FAQs

Steve Varsano's jet business has attracted attention to his personal life. He is one of the most famous people in the aviation industry. Steve started working as a jet broker in 1980 and is now renowned as the owner of The Jet Business in London. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about him.

Who owns The Jet Business? Steve Varsano is the owner of The Jet Business. He started the business in 2011.

Steve Varsano is the owner of The Jet Business. He started the business in 2011. Is Steve Varsano a pilot? He earned his pilot license at the age of 17.

He earned his pilot license at the age of 17. Where is Steve Varsano from? He hails from New York City, New York, United States of America, but he currently lives in London, United Kingdom.

He hails from New York City, New York, United States of America, but he currently lives in London, United Kingdom. How many jets has Steve Varsano sold? According to Simple Flying , the entrepreneur has sold more than 500 aircraft, including the most expensive ones, which cost $100 million.

According to , the entrepreneur has sold more than 500 aircraft, including the most expensive ones, which cost $100 million. What is Steve Varsano's salary? The information about his salary is not in the public domain.

The information about his salary is not in the public domain. How old is Steve Varsano? He is 68 years of age as of January 2025.

Steve Varsano has gained tremendous fame due to his aviation business. He is the CEO and founder of The Jets Business, which he started in 2011. The entrepreneur is widely known for purchasing, selling, and marketing jets.

