Manti Te'o's net worth revealed: His NFL earnings and current wealth

Manti Te'o's net worth grew significantly from the millions he earned as a professional NFL linebacker. However, his career took an unexpected turn due to a widely publicised catfishing scandal that affected his draft position and potential earnings.

Manti Te'o's NFL career earnings are around $10.4 million.

NFL are around The highest salary he earned in a single season was $1.7 million in 2018 .

. Manti Te'o has also invested in real estate.

Profile summary

Name Manti Malietau Louis Te'o Date of birth January 26, 1991 Place of birth Laie, Hawaii, USA Age 34 (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality American Occupation Former NFL player, sports broadcaster, entrepreneur Position Linebacker College University of Notre Dame Notable teams San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears Social media Instagram

What is Manti Te'o's net worth in 2025?

His net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth primarily stems from his NFL salary and subsequent investments. He once expressed a broader perspective on wealth and impact, according to the Chicago Sun Times:

Ever since I was young, I understood the whole meaning of life is not how much money you accumulate, how much fame you experience; it is how many lives you touch, how many faces you bring smiles to.

Manti Te'o of the New Orleans Saints during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 12, 2017, in Buffalo, New York.

Breaking down Manti Te'o's NFL salary

Manti Te'o's earnings varied throughout his career. His highest salary of $1.7 million came in 2018 while playing for the New Orleans Saints, according to Marca.

Te'o's contracts and earnings differed across teams, reflecting his role and tenure in the league. Below is a breakdown of his career earnings, as reported by OverTheCap

San Diego Chargers | 2013–2016

Manti Te'o was drafted 38th overall in the second round by the San Diego Chargers. On May 9, 2013, he signed a four-year, $5.17 million contract, including a $2 million signing bonus and $3 million guaranteed.

New Orleans Saints | 2017–2019

On March 21, 2017, Te'o signed a two-year, $5.189 million contract with the New Orleans Saints, including $600,000 guaranteed. The Saints re-signed him on December 3, 2019, to a one-year, $805,000 deal.

Chicago Bears | 2020

Te'o signed with the Bears' practice squad on October 20, 2020, earning $132,000. He was briefly on the COVID-19 list in December before returning. Elevated for the wild card playoff loss to the Saints on January 9, 2021, he reverted to the practice squad before his contract expired on January 18, 2021.

Manti Te'o (57) of the Chicago Bears celebrates during an NFL Wild Card playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on January 10, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Manti Te'o's career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Manti Te'o earned approximately $10.4 million during his NFL career. He lost potential earnings due to the catfishing scandal. As the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2012, analysts projected him as a first-round, top-half pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

According to CNBC, Te'o's second-round draft position, impacted by off-field controversies, likely lowered his initial contract value compared to first-round picks. For example, the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft signed a four-year, $9.4 million contract with a $5.2 million signing bonus.

Has Manti Te'o invested in real estate?

Te'o has invested in rental properties and commercial real estate. However, in March 2024, Fox 8 reported that he faced legal issues over a dilapidated apartment complex in Cleveland, Ohio. City records show his company owned at least 20 properties in the city.

Former football player Manti Te'o watches golfers during the pro-am prior to The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 3, 2024, in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii.

What endorsements does Manti Te'o have?

In 2022, Manti Te’o signed with UTA for representation in all areas, according to Variety. With the signing, UTA helps Te’o work across a variety of areas, including broadcasting, public speaking, publishing, unscripted television, and audio.

Manti Te'o's catfishing scandal

In September 2012, Manti Te'o garnered attention with the poignant narrative of losing both his grandmother and his girlfriend, Lennay Kekua. He recounted that Kekua, a Stanford University student, had survived a car accident only to be diagnosed with leukemia subsequently.

His on-field resilience amid these tragedies strengthened his Heisman Trophy campaign. However, in January 2013, Deadspin exposed that Kekua never existed and was a fabricated identity created by Ronaiah Tuiasosopo, a family acquaintance.

Lennay Kekua was a fictional character

These personal tragedies bolstered Te'o's campaign for the Heisman Trophy. However, in January 2013, investigative reporters from Deadspin revealed that Kekua never existed; she was a fictitious persona crafted by Ronaiah Tuiasosopo, an acquaintance of Te'o.

Notre Dame defended Te'o as a victim of an elaborate hoax, but inconsistencies in his statements fueled speculation about his involvement. In interviews, Te'o admitted he had misled others about meeting Kekua in person, fearing judgment.

Linebacker Manti Te'o of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish works out at IMG Academy on January 23, 2013, in Bradenton, Florida.

Tuiasosopo later confessed to orchestrating the deception and even voiced Kekua’s messages. The scandal overshadowed Te'o’s draft prospects, but he later shared his emotional journey in Netflix’s 2022 documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.

FAQs

What does Manti Te'o do now?

After retiring from professional football, Manti Te'o transitioned into broadcasting. In 2024, he joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football as a contributor, according to Deseret News.

How much money does Manti Te'o make?

Manti Te'o earned approximately $10.4 million from his NFL career. However, details about his earnings from real estate and business ventures remain undisclosed.

How long did Manti Te'o play for?

Manti Te'o played in the NFL for eight seasons, from 2013 to 2021. He spent four seasons with the San Diego Chargers (2013–2016), three seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2017–2019), and concluded his career with the Chicago Bears in the 2020–2021 season.

Manti Te'o's net worth reflects his successful football career and post-retirement ventures. Despite the challenges he faced, Te'o has successfully built a career in media and business.

