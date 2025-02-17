Young Dolph's net worth: How rich was the King of Memphis?

Young Dolph was one of the greatest hip-hop stars of his generation. The American rapper first gained mainstream recognition with his standout feature on O.T. Genasis' 2015 hit single Cut It. What was Young Dolph’s net worth at the time of his passing?

Young Dolph at the BET Hip Hop Awards, Cobb Energy Center, Atlanta, Georgia, on October 5, 2019 (L), and aboard a private jet in 2021 (R). Photos: Carmen Mandato, @youngdolph (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Young Dolph began rapping in 2008.

His first performance earned him $5,000.

The rapper founded Paper Route Empire in 2010.

in 2010. Young Dolph invested heavily in real estate.

He was a dedicated philanthropist.

Profile summary

Name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. (Young Dolph) Date of birth July 27, 1985 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Age at death 36 years old Date of death November 17, 2021 Zodiac sign Leo Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Occupation Rapper, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist Siblings Two sisters, two brothers Children Trey and Aria Children’s mother Mia Jaye

Young Dolph's net worth

At the time of his tragic death in November 2021, Young Dolph's net worth was approximately $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His first earnings were $5,000, which he mentioned in an interview with My Mixtapez on YouTube.

When I did my first show, I got paid that $5000, in Memphis, in my city.

Young Dolph's early life and music career

Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., known as Young Dolph, was born on July 27, 1985, in Chicago, Illinois. He had two sisters and two brothers and was a second cousin to rapper Juice Wrld.

Raised mainly by his grandmother, Ida Mae, Young Dolph saw his parents only occasionally due to their struggles with addiction. His grandmother passed away on March 5, 2008, after battling lung cancer. The rapper revealed that he got a lot of guidance from her.

Rapper Young Dolph performs on stage during the Parking Lot Concert series at Gateway Center Arena on August 23, 2020, in College Park, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Music career

Young Dolph's music was influenced by Southern rap legends like Three 6 Mafia, 8Ball & MJG, and Playa Fly. In 2008, he released his first mixtape, Paper Route Campaign, and founded his label, Paper Route Empire, in 2010.

He gained mainstream attention with his guest feature on O.T. Genasis' 2015 single Cut It, which reached the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. In 2016, he released his debut studio album, King of Memphis, which peaked at number 49 on the Billboard 200.

Young Dolph later released Thinking Out Loud, which featured collaborations with Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign, and DRAM. This was followed by the albums Role Model and Dum and Dummer.

His final full-length album, Paper Route Frank, was released in December 2022. The Memphis rapper had finished recording the album before his death.

When did Young Dolph die?

The 36-year-old rapper was fatally shot 22 times on November 17, 2021, outside a Black-owned bakery in Memphis, which he promoted. He left behind a son, Trey, and a daughter, Aria, whom he had with Mia Jaye.

Young Dolph performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 30, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

How did Young Dolph get rich?

The American rapper accumulated all that through a combination of music, business acumen, and strategic investments, particularly in real estate. Here is a breakdown of how he achieved this:

Album sales & streaming: Dolph's music career was lucrative, with albums like King of Memphis and Rich Slave gaining commercial success. His independence from major labels through his label, Paper Route Empire , allowed him to retain a larger portion of his music revenue.

Dolph's music career was lucrative, with albums like and gaining commercial success. His independence from major labels through his label, , allowed him to retain a larger portion of his music revenue. Live performances: Dolph was known for his engaging live performances, reportedly earning around $100,000 per show, according to Complex.

Dolph was known for his engaging live performances, reportedly earning around $100,000 per show, according to Complex. Endorsements and merchandising: Dolph was known for promoting local businesses like Makeda's Cookies and had his own merchandise line.

How many properties did Young Dolph own?

Raphousetv alleged on X that Young Dolph owned over 100 properties in Memphis. The post captioned:

Would buy a home for his children every year for their birthdays.

After his death, the management of Young Dolph's estate became crucial. His estate included his music catalogue, real estate holdings, and personal assets like his luxury car collection.

Young Dolph posing with some of his cars. Photos: @youngdolph (modified by author)

What cars did Young Dolph own?

Young Dolph owned a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Bentley Continental GT, a Ferrari 488, and a Mercedes-Benz Maybach, among others. According to CarBuzz, his 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S was given away in a contest for his Rich Slave album, later sold for nearly $500,000.

Young Dolph's American-made cars included a Dodge Demon SRT, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and a C8 Chevrolet Corvette. He was driving the Corvette on the day of his death.

Jewellery

A We The Culture TV YouTube video details his jewellery collection, which includes a Sonic blue diamond chain, multiple diamond chains, rings, watches, and earrings. Some of his watches were rare pieces, such as a Richard Mille studded with blue diamonds.

Rapper Young Dolph attends a Party Hosted by Young Dolph at Compound on May 12, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Philanthropy

Due to his upbringing, where his grandmother allowed homeless friends to stay at their home, Young Dolph became an activist. He frequently donated food to those in need, including over $25,000 worth of food to his former school, Hamilton High, and also provided for cancer patients.

Frequently asked questions

Young Dolph's life and career left a lasting impact on the hip-hop industry. His success was built on independence and smart investments.

Two children, a son named Trey and a daughter named Aria. When did Dolph start rapping? He began rapping in 2008 with his mixtape Paper Route Campaign.

Young Dolph’s net worth and success as an independent artist set him apart from many Memphis rappers. He faced industry rivalries and street violence, ultimately becoming a victim of the city's crime, similar to past tragedies involving local rappers like Gangsta Boo.

