Christian Horner's net worth: How rich is the Red Bull Racing boss?

British motorsport executive and former racing driver Christian Horner is one of the most significant names in the sport, with an impressive net worth to boast. This article discusses Christian Horner's net worth, salary, and assets.

Christian Horner has earned a substantial net worth through his successful F1 career. Photo: Peter Fox and Bryn Lennon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A race-winning driver in British Formula Renault, Christian climbed the ranks in Formula 1 over the years.

He co-founded the Arden International Formula 3000 team in 1997 and his success led him to be approached by the Jaguar F1 team, later bought by Red Bull and renamed.

Christian joined the renamed Red Bull team and was appointed the team principal in January 2005 at 31, making him the youngest team principal in Formula 1 history.

Christian Horner's profile summary

Full name Christian Edward Johnston Horner Date of birth November 16, 1973 Age 51 years old (as of February 2025) Birthplace Leamington Spa, England Current residence Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire, United Kingdom Current nationality British Marital status Married to Geri Halliwell (2015) Ethnicity White Hair colour Grey/dark grey Eye colour Grey Parents Garry Horner and Sara Horner Children Three (including step-children) Bluebell, Olivia, and Montague Profession Former racing driver and current team principal Education Warwick School Arnold Lodge School Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Christian Horner's net worth

According to PlanetF1, the prominent sports figure's net worth is $50 million, or £40 million. The Times states that his salary increased by 11%, and Christian Horner was paid an estimated £8.9 million, or approximately $11.2 million.

Christian is a former racing driver. Photo: Gongora/NurPhoto (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Christian Horner make his money?

Christian Horner accumulated his wealth through his success as a former racing driver and a respected F1 team principal. With six World Constructors' Championship titles between 2010 and 2023, and seven World Drivers' Championship titles with Red Bull Racing, a significant part of his income also comes from his affiliation with Red Bull.

Controversies with Red Bull

In early February 2024, Christian was interviewed as part of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him. The Austrian parent company of the F1 team, Red Bull GmbH, launched an independent investigation after allegations of controlling and coercive behaviour against him.

His first interview with the external specialist barrister performing the investigation in London lasted more than eight hours. He was formally cleared of the charges on February 28, 2024.

Christian, pictured with Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen, became the youngest team principal in Formula 1 history and has one of the highest incomes in F1. Photo: Mark Sutton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is the richest team principal in F1?

Although his Red Bull team principal salary has frequently put Christian within the top earning principals in F1, he is not the richest. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff takes the top spot, with Toto Wolff’s net worth being $1.6 billion, or £1.27 billion.

A former racing driver and Austrian billionaire investor, Toto has been the CEO and team principal of Mercedes since 2013 and owns a third of the company. He is married to Susie Wolff, a Scottish former motorsports racing driver.

Is Geri Halliwell richer than Christian Horner?

Christian Horner’s wife, Geri Halliwell, is an English singer, songwriter, television personality, author, and actress. She is best known as Ginger Spice from one of the world's biggest girl bands, The Spice Girls.

According to various online sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, Geri Halliwell’s net worth is $40 million, or £32 million. This makes her husband the richer between the two, but Geri is still a massive public figure in her own right as a commercially successful international singer.

Although Geri is a successful international singer, Christian has a higher net worth. Photo: Henry Nicholls and Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Assets

Christian Horner's assets reflect the sports figure's successful career in Formula 1. What are his most prized possessions?

Where do Geri and Christian Horner live?

The couple has two countryside mansions in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire. Christian Horner's house in Oxfordshire is valued at $500 million. It has a boating lake, swimming pool, and miniature farm filled with chickens, horses, and miniature donkeys. The home was featured in the Netflix docu-series Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Details on the couple's Hertfordshire home are unknown. However, Hertfordshire is known as an affluent area with high property prices. According to Rightmove, homes in the area were valued at an overall average of £528,555.00 over the last year.

Christian's passion for restoration

The international sports figure previously expressed his love for restoration and DIY, stating during a 2019 interview with Luxury London:

‘Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted.’

The sports figure, who is married to Geri Halliwell, earns a salary of $9.26 million, or £8.92 million. Photo: Mark Thompson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What cars does Christian Horner own?

Christian Horner's collection include an array of luxury cars, such as:

Two Infiniti Q50s

An Aston Martin DB11

A vintage 1968 Shelby Cobra 289

An Aston Martin DB5

Christian Horner’s yacht

There has been online speculation regarding Christian owning a yacht, but there is no further information to confirm or deny this. However, as Red Bull Advanced Technologies partnered with Sunseeker to develop yachts, this may be where the initial speculation stems from.

Social media profiles

As of January 29, 2025, Christian Horner's Instagram page had 2.5 million followers. Christian's inactive X (Twitter) page had 2,369 followers as of January 29, 2025.

Christian Horner's net worth is a reflection of his massive success as both a former racing driver and Red Bull principal. His work ethic and drive elevated his career to what it is today, with an ever-growing net worth and a list of assets to prove it.

