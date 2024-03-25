Kenneth Copeland's net worth today: A closer look at his wealth

Kenneth Copeland is an American televangelist and the founder of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. He is also an outstanding musician, public speaker, and author with an extensive association with the Charismatic Movement. The Texas-based preacher is one of the richest televangelists in the world and has earned a reputation among believers for preaching about prosperity. So, what is Kenneth Copeland's net worth?

The American televangelist founded Kenneth Copeland Ministries in 1967. Photo: @good (modified by author)

Copeland's teachings are popular as they revolve around prosperity, gospel, and wealth. Some believers became curious about his wealth and earnings when he acquired a private jet from Tyler Perry, a renowned film director and producer. But how much is Kenneth Copeland worth?

Kenneth Copeland's profile summary and bio

Full name Kenneth Max Copeland Gender Male Date of birth December 6, 1936 Age 87 years (in 2024) Place of birth Lubbock, Texas Current residence Texas Nationality American Religion Christian Eyes colour Blue Height 5 feet 5 inches Gender Male Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Gloria Copeland Children Kellie Swisher, John and Terri Pearsons Parents Aubrey Wayne Copeland and Vinita Pearl Owens Alma mater Oral Roberts University (pilot studies) Profession Televangelist, author, speaker, pilot, musician Church Kenneth Copeland Ministries (since 1967) Social media Twitter, Instagram, YouTube Net worth $300 million

How old is Kenneth Copeland?

The American televangelist was born on December 6, 1936, in Lubbock, Texas, in the United States of America. His parents are Aubrey Copeland and Vinita Pearl Owens. The celebrated preacher hails from humble beginnings and started as a pilot before he found his way to the pulpit.

In 1989, Kenneth launched the Believer's Voice of Victory Broadcast. Photo: @The Anchorage Press (modified by author)

Who is Kenneth Copeland's wife?

The American televangelist has been married thrice. In October 1955, he married his first wife, Ivy Bodiford. They divorced in 1958 and had a daughter, Terri Copeland Pearson. He later married Cynthia Davis from 1958 to 1961. Then, he married Gloria Neece, from whom he had two children: Kellie Swisher and John Copeland.

What is Kenneth Copeland's net worth today?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kenneth has a net worth of $300 million. He derives his fortunes from his successful televangelism ministry, public speaking engagements, book sales, music royalties, and investments in the oil and gas sector.

Does Kenneth Copeland own a jet?

His possessions include a private jet he acquired as part of the ministry and religious activities. The Gulfstream V private jet is estimated to be worth more than $12 million.

Kenneth owns other small aircraft through his ministries, such as the Cessna 750 Citation X and Cessna 550 Citation Bravo. These are used for domestic flights and running local errands.

Kenneth Copeland and his wife, Gloria Copeland. They founded Kenneth Copeland Ministries after the wedding. Photo: @FaithTV (modified by author)

Kenneth Copeland's estate

The televangelist owns a 1500-acre estate in Texas, where the church sits, and has a mini-airstrip. It also boasts a hangar for his jets and other aircraft. The land also hosts a warehouse and distribution facility, a residence for the family and a radio and television production facility.

Kenneth Copeland's mansion

Kenneth and his family live in an expansive Lakefront mansion valued at $6.3 million. Kenneth Copeland's house features more than 18,000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a library.

Kenneth Copeland's cars

The man of God has a taste and class when it comes to his autos and owns some of the high-end cars in the market. These include Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes Maybach, Rolls Royce Phantom, Audi RS7, Lexus LC, Aston Martin Vanquish, and Porsche 911 Turbo S. However, he mostly rides in limousines when making local trips.

Kenneth derives his fortunes from his successful televangelism ministry, book sales, music royalties, and investments in the oil and gas sector. Photo: @Charisma News (modified by author)

Kenneth Copeland's career

Kenneth was brought up in West Texas near a United States Air Force airfield, which inspired him to become a pilot. After high school, he pursued his passion for aviation at Oral Roberts University, where he later worked as a pilot.

Founding Kenneth Copeland Ministries

After marrying Gloria Neece, they founded Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) in Fort Worth, Texas. The ministry's motto is Jesus is Lord, derived from Romans 10:9.

Kenneth later founded Believer's Voice of Victory magazine in 1973. In 1975, he established a radio ministry to cover a broad audience before he later started airing on other radio stations, giving him more comprehensive coverage. In 1989, he launched the Believer's Voice of Victory Broadcast.

Music career

Copeland began his music career as a recording artist on the Imperial Records label. He received a breakthrough 1957 with the hit Pledge of Love, which reached number 17 on the Billboard Top 40.

Kenneth is one of the wealthiest televangelists in the world and has earned a reputation among believers for preaching about prosperity. Photo: @The Anchorage Press (modified by author)

Author

Copeland is an established author credited with many books on several categories, including prophecies, stewardship, charismatic leadership, devotionals, and Protestantism. Some of his notable books include A Ceremony of Marriage, Leather Bound, The Wake-up Call, and You Are Healed, among others.

Lesser-known facts about Kenneth Copeland

He became a televangelist in 1989.

He launched his radio ministry in 1975.

He launched his magazine in 1973.

He is one of the richest pastors in the world.

The American televangelist has been married thrice.

He was born on December 6, 1936.

The above is everything we know about Kenneth Copeland's net worth, ministry, and personal life. He is a renowned televangelist, author, public speaker, and musician. Despite the many controversies surrounding his questionable lavish lifestyle and involvement in US politics, his influence in televangelism remains unmatched.

