Bugha has become a household name in the online gaming community. He is especially known for his skills and moves, which have pushed him to the top, and Bugha's net worth is a reflection of his successful career in gaming. But, who is he? Where is he from?

Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, is an American professional esports player who is best known for playing Fortnite Battle Royale. Photo: @Bugha on Instagram (modified by author)

Budha is an American YouTuber, Twitch streamer and professional esports player, best known for playing Fortnite Battle Royale. He came to the limelight after winning the Fortnite World Cup in 2019.

Bugha's profiles

Full name Kyle Giersdorf Famously known as Bugha Gender Male Date of birth 30th December 2002 Place of birth Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, United States of America Bugha's age 19 years old (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Height 6 feet 0 inches (182 centimetres) Weight 65 kilograms (143 pounds) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Father Glenn Giersdorf Mother Darcy Giersdorf Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Dating Spouse Angelica Occupation Fortnite player and streamer Net worth $4 million Bugha's Instagram @bugha Twitter @bugha Bugha's Twitch @bugha

What is Bugha's real name?

The popular gamer's real name is Kyle Giersdorf. Bugha's parents are Glenn Giersdorf and Darcy Giersdorf, although not much is known about them. Details of whether he has any siblings are yet to be revealed.

How old is Bugha?

He was born on the 30th December 2002 in Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, United States of America. Currently, he is 19 years old but will be turning 20 in the year 2022. His nationality is American, and his star sign is Capricorn.

Career

According to his father, Kyle started playing video games as a child, and like many children, he developed a love for it. The two most played Battlefield 1942 and eventually got into other games such as MarioKart, Call of Duty and Fortnite. However, Glenn did not realise that video games would make up his son's career.

Is Bugha still in Sentinels?

Bugha's gameplay is primarily Fortnite Battle Royale, VALORANT and Deceit. Photo: Bugha on Instagram (modified by author)

In March 2019, the popular YouTuber joined Sentinels, an American esports organisation based in Los Angeles, California. After qualifying for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup solos week 1, he showed dominance at the main event and went home with the victory.

The gamer won his first game in the World Cup finals with a nine kill victory collecting 19 points in the first game, and ended the tournament with 59 points. He finished with a 20 point lead from the runner's up, becoming the best Fortnite player in the world.

The same year he won 2 PC Gamer of the Year Awards, Esports PC Rookie of the year awards, and multiple online tournaments and events. In 2020 he renewed his contract with the Sentinels, which tied him to the team for two years up to 2022.

What are Bugha's settings?

The famous gamer uses the following settings:

Resolution 1920×1080 Frame rate limit 360 FPS Brightness 150% Interface Contrast 1x Mouse Sensitivity X 8.0% Mouse Sensitivity Y 8.0% Mouse Targeting Sensitivity 30.4% Mouse Scope Sensitivity 39.4% Mouse DPI 800 Polling rate 1000 Hz

YouTube

The young Fortnite player has a YouTube channel which he started in June 2015. As of 30 May 2022, he has over 4.26 million subscribers with a total of 292 million views. Most of his content is about Fortnite Battle Royale. He is also a Twitch streamer with more than 5 million followers.

Physical stats

The 19- year-old YouTuber stands at 6 feet, which is 182 centimetres. He weighs 65 kilograms or 143 pounds.

Is Bugha colourblind?

Yes, he is. On top of his 150-per cent brightness, the pro also uses the Protanope 6 colourblind mode to make his colours even brighter and make it easier to spot enemies in the distance.

Net worth

The popular Twitch streamer has made a fortune from video games. In 2019, he won the grand prize of $3 million. Appearing on ESPN, he revealed that he had planned not to spend a dime of the money but save it. Currently, he is covering $4 million.

Bugha's net worth is a measure of his success in video games. He has become a fan favourite for many people who wish to see more of his talents in the future.

