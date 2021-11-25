Cassper Nyovest has been trying to get celebs to enter the boxing ring with him for months now and has finally found a willing participant

Following Nota Baloyi and Stogie T's infamous street brawl, Cassper has been gearing up to enter the ring with the man who supposedly pinned Stogie down

After much internet drama, Slik Talk has come out as a better-suited opponent for the rapper and so he took it upon himself to axe Nota from the show

Cassper Nyovest has been so eager to fight someone in a boxing match and now Slik Talk has given him the perfect opportunity. The fight between the two media personalities is nearing and fans are holding thumbs. One hiccup in the road? Nota is out.

Nota fired days before Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk fight. Image: @casspernyovest

SA Hip Hop Mag reported that ever since Nota Baloyi could not shut up about making Stogie T "eat tiles", Cassper has been so keen to see him fight. The rapper was adamant that there's no way Nota could have pinned Stogie down. Peeps warned him that Baloyi is a real street fighter and all he said was:

"I don’t believe him!!! Well, I never believe him. Lmao. I’m sure ba mo goteditse ka tse hot... Settle it in the ring boys. Street fights aren’t cool, they are too dangerous. Get in the ring if you wanna be a tough guy!!!"

Instead of fighting Nota, the rapper found him a better job. Cass offered Youtuber Slik Talk R100k to enter the ring with him in December. Slik and Nyovest have been communicating through Nota because the YouTuber said that he would only communicate on fight night when throwing punches.

However, TimesLIVE reported that Nota's mediating gig did not last long. Slik Talk sacked him publicly while recording an episode for his series. He said:

"I made a quick decision. Nota is out the f*&ken fight. I decided he's not going to be necessary for this fight. I think he's gonna make things about himself and that's what we don't need. We need the fight to happen. Communications will be done by me directly. Nota, I'm sorry you had to find out like this but you're fired."

Cassper could not help but find the situation amusing. While Nota was being fired on YouTube, Mufasa was chatting it out on Twitter.

One follower told Cass that he was wasting his time giving all of this attention to two people who are so clearly using him for clout. His response was unbothered.

Source: Briefly.co.za