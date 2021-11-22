YouTuber Slik Talk Accepts Cassper Nyovest's Boxing Challenge: "I'm 100% Ready"

Slik Talk has posted yet another video about Cassper Nyovest and this time he was not trolling him but accepting his boxing challenge

The opinionated YouTuber shared that he is ready to box the rapper and promised never to post any video about Mufasa if he loses

The Siyathandana hitmaker is offering Slik Talk a R100 000 reward if he survives three rounds with him in the ring

Opinionated YouTuber Slik Talk has accepted Cassper Nyovest's boxing challenge. Slik Talk took to social media late on Sunday, 21 November to share his views on Mufasa's challenge.

Cassper Nyovest has challenged Slik Talk to a boxing match.

Source: Instagram

He shared that he accept the bout even though he has not been in a boxing ring in his life. The Siyathandana hitmaker challenged Slik Talk after he trolled him for his TV presenting skills recently.

Taking to Twitter, Slik Talk shared his terms and conditions for the fight. He is willing to stop posting videos about Cass if he fails to last three rounds in the ring with him.

"I accept. Let's f**king go. I'm 100% ready to box with Cass. The condition for me: If I get knocked out I'll never post a video about Cass Nyovest again. But if I win, you know the vibes, I get paid."

Watch the video here:

Slik Talk said he's ready to box the rapper anytime. He just wants to embarrass Mufasa in front of his fans, he said.

Cassper offers YouTuber R100k for boxing match

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is tabling an offer of R100 000 for Slik Talk to square up with him in the ring after the local YouTuber trolled him online in recent days.

In a series of threads on Sunday, the rapper stated that he would no longer be responding to trolls. Choosing to no longer respond, he said this was not because he didn't have the heart to do so, but merely because "a great amount of fans have pleaded I don't (sic)".

"I would love to see Slik Talk in person doe, preferably in the ring. Tell him I got 100k for him cash, win or lose."

The loose-lipped self-styled critic published a video on his YouTube channel in which he tore into Cassper by berating his presenting skills on The Braai Show, as well as a series of the rapper's other pursuits, including his liquor brand.

