Slik Talk Lashes Out at 'The Braai Show With Cassper Nyovest', Slams His Music

Slik Talk has lashed out at The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest and roasted him for his presenting skills

The YouTuber did not only slam Mufasa for his TV presenting skills but he also criticised the rapper's music

Slik said Mufasa produces bad music and said his TV show is the worst show or on the top three of the wack shows he has ever watched

Infamous YouTuber Slik Talk has slammed Cassper Nyovest's presenting skills. The Mzansi YouTuber shared that Mufasa's SABC 1 show is the worst TV programme he has ever watched in his entire life.

Slik Talk has lashed out at 'The Braai Show With Cassper Nyovest'. Image: @casspernyovest

He did not mince his words when he spoke about the rapper on the latest episode of his YouTube show. In the video he posted on his channel, he said the Siyathandana hitmaker did a terrible presenting job on the show.

Slik Talk added:

"If it's not the worst its definitely top three, the worst show ever, Cassper Nyovest is a terrible presenter he did a terrible job on that show."

He also slammed Cassper Nyovest for producing bad music. He is definitely not a fan of the star's songs.

"I stopped reviewing Cassper's music because I know he delivers bad products, he delivers bad music."

Cassper Nyovest laughs at haters

Being in the limelight and having achieved what he has, Cass has had a lot of shade thrown at him. Knowing what he brings to the table, Cassper is confident that what others have to say holds no weight.

Taking to social media, Cassper dropped a post in which he let the haters know that the shade they throw does not dull his sparkle as he apparently knows they would secretly love to be him.

Cassper’s post gave fans life! Seeing it, fans took to the comment section to let grootman know that they are here for this vibe and that he must keep on showing the haters up.

