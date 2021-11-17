Cassper Nyovest is not about to let the haters stop him from dominating, their words have no hold over him

Nyovest took to social media to let the haters know that he sees through their shade and he ain’t worried

Cassper’s fans were clapping after seeing his status and let him know in the comment section that they are living for this energy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper Nyovest is oozing confidence and he does not care who sees it! Haters can come at him, Nyovest is ready.

Cassper Nyovest could not care less what others think of him and made that very clear. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Being in the limelight and having achieved what he has, Cass has had a lot of shade thrown at him. Knowing what he brings to the table, Cassper is confident that what others have to say holds no weight.

Taking to social media, Cassper dropped a post in which he let the haters know that the shade they throw does not dull his sparkle as he apparently knows they would secretly love to be him.

“All my enemies know deep in their hearts they would love to switch lives,” Cass made known.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

This is the level of confidence we all wish to possess!

Cass posted:

Cassper’s post gave fans life! Seeing it, fans took to the comment section to let Grootman know that they are here for this vibe and that he must keep on showing the haters up.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Mvangel93279719 said:

“They never learn, please do a deal with channel O just for fun.”

@KHEBEST_ said:

“Hence you’ll keep winning.”

@LudakissR said:

“This is actually true.”

@archie_leaks said:

Cassper Nyovest willing to meet R450K girlfriend allowance for the right one

Cassper Nyovest has shared that no amount of money is too large for the girl of his dreams. After fans said he would most likely be the only man in Mzansi who could afford certain girlfriend allowances, Cassper said he might just be the man to do it, reported Briefly News.

The Baby Girl hitmaker has said boldly said that if the right lady came along and rocked his heart, he would have no problems shaking his pockets to give her a monthly token of appreciation in the form of R450 000.

Sunday World reports that in a conversation with influencer Mihlali, Boity shockingly revealed that she would expect nothing less than just under half a million monthly from the man she is dating.

Source: Briefly.co.za