Steve-O is best known for his epic contributions to the reality show, Jackass, entertaining his fans with ridiculous stunts and hilarious pranks. Having come from a circus background, this show seemed the perfect fit for our favourite wacky stuntman. Sadly, as with many others, the fame aggravated his substance abuse, and Steve-O was admitted into a facility in 2008. Find out why he was institutionalised and what he is getting up to today, with Briefly.

Steve-O duct tapes himself to billboard in promotion of his new special "Gnarly" on 13 August 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Axelle Bauer

Source: Getty Images

Jackass was a popular television series that lasted three seasons and consisted of 25 episodes, where Steve-O was one of the stars; read on to find out more with Briefly.

Steve-O's profile

Full name: Stephen Gilchrist Glover

Stephen Gilchrist Glover Nickname: Steve-O

Steve-O Famous for: Jackass

Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Wimbledon, London

Wimbledon, London Date of birth: 13 June 1974

13 June 1974 Zodiac: Gemini

Gemini Steve-O's age: 47 in 2021

47 in 2021 Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: Canada, South American

Canada, South American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Steve- O's spouse: Lux Wright (Engaged 2018)

Lux Wright (Engaged 2018) children: none

none Steve-O's parents: Ted and Donna

Ted and Donna Siblings: Cindy

Cindy Height: 1,77 m

1,77 m Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Steve-O's education: Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College '97

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College '97 Occupation: Entertainer, television personality, and stunt performer

Entertainer, television personality, and stunt performer Fluent in : English, Spanish, and Portuguese

: English, Spanish, and Portuguese Net worth: $2.5 Million in 2021

$2.5 Million in 2021 Instagram: @steveo

@steveo Facebook: Steve-O

Steve-O Twitter: @steveo

@steveo Tik Tok: @steveotv

@steveotv Website: steveo.com

Steve-O and Lux Wright have been engaged since January 2018. Third time lucky, we always say! Photo by Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Steve-O's biography

Stephen Gilchrist Glover, better known as Steve-O, was born on 13 June 1974, in Wimbledon, London, to a British-American father, Richard Edward, and Canadian mother, Donna Gay Glover. He spent most of his childhood moving around, living in Brazil, Venezuela, Toronto and England. After a brief attendance at the University of Miami, Stephan opted to pursue performance as a career path. This talented performer graduated from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College in 1997. He then worked as one of the circus clowns at the Fort Lauderdale Swap Shop carnival, where he began recording his stunts and antics.

In 2005, he became the brand ambassador of ‘Sneaux’ footwear. The ad showed him jumping into garbage, getting bitten by an alligator, and drinking rotten milk. Photo by Michael S. Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Steve-O's career

Steve was renowned for his daredevil antics and risky stunts on Jackass, which first aired in October of 2000 and quickly became a sensation. Despite being panned for being "too dangerous," the show was a massive hit.

When the series ended in 2002, the official Jackass Movie was released. Stephen proceeded to follow other ventures, appearing in several films and television series over the years, and starred alongside iconic celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Samuel L. Jackson, Sophie Turner and Billy Zane.

In 2019, Steve-O's voice gave life to 'Lane Junkston" in The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants and the Pizza Delivery Guy from Mr Pickles in 2016. He was also the voice behind "Cheese-O" in 2011's Oakie's Outback Adventures and several characters from Billy Dilley's Super-Duper Subterranean Summer in 2017.

Steve-O's hot sauce has also been a great success, available for purchase on his website or Amazon. The sauce is called "Butthole Destroyer", and it contains the world's three hottest chillies: Scorpion, Carolina Reaper, and Ghost Pepper.

Steve-O guest stars as a tattoo artist named "S10cil." alongside Damon Wayans Jr in an episode of "Happy Together." Photo by Cliff Lipson

Source: Getty Images

Steve-O's movies and TV shows

Suicide Roadtrip (post-production)

(post-production) Guest House (Shredd) - 2020

(Shredd) - 2020 Grey Area - 2020

- 2020 David's Vlog - 2015-2019

2015-2019 Happy Together (S10CIL; aka Stencil) - 2018

(S10CIL; aka Stencil) - 2018 Sunset Society - 2018

- 2018 Game Over, Man! - 2018

- 2018 blockheaDs the 2nD Cumming - 2016

- 2016 Barely Lethal (Pedro) - 2015

(Pedro) - 2015 Passenger Side (Bar Patron) - 2009

(Bar Patron) - 2009 Pinnernation the Movie - 2008

- 2008 Dr. Steve-O - 2007

- 2007 Totally Busted - 2003-2004

- 2003-2004 Jackass franchise - 2000-onwards

franchise - 2000-onwards Palmer's Pick-Up (Clown Gang Boss) - 1999

The wedding between Steve-O and Lux Wright had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

How old is Steve-O?

Our favourite comedic stuntman is 47 years old in 2021, and his wife-to-be, Lux Wright, is over a decade younger, at 33. The couple announced their engagement in 2018, but their wedding had to be postponed due to COVID 19.

Stephan is known for his wild antics and his weird and wacky ink. Steve-O's back tattoo consists of a lifelike portrait depicting his own face, covering his whole back. At the base is Steve's autograph, and it states, "Yeah guy, I rock." This is just one of many strange choices he has made in selecting the artwork for his body.

Gain more insights by reading one of Steve-O's books

Best of It's Showtime At The Apollo, The: VOL 1 - 2019

- 2019 Guilty as Charged - 2016

- 2016 Professional Idiot: A Memoir - 2011

Steve-O gets naked once again, this time while on stage during Kevin & Bean's April Foolishness in 2017. Photo by Timothy Norris

Source: Getty Images

The darker side of the funny-man

In 2008, Stephan Glover was admitted into Thalians Mental Health Center. He was placed under strict supervision following a public declaration that he would end his life during a final stunt. Steve-O sent an e-mail to Johnny Knoxville and 32 other friends stating that he intended on jumping off a 25-foot building because "I'm ready to f---ing die."

This hilarious performer has had a troubled history with narcotics, being known to participate in the excessive use of liquor, cannabis, nitrous oxide, methamphetamine, LSD, ketamine, and cocaine. During his stay at the mental facility, Steve-O was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was believed to be in an "excessive manic state" at the time. Sadly, drug abuse is prevalent among people who have bipolar disorder as an unfortunate coping mechanism.

In March 2021, Stephan Glover celebrated 13 years of sobriety after a long battle with substance abuse. He posted this picture on Instagram, a parody of his previous life of drugs and parties and his current vegan lifestyle with healthy habits.

Steve-O compares his lifestyles of "then and now" as he celebrates 13 years of sobriety. Photo: @steveo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Steve-O is a man who carved out his own path for himself in life, opting out of a regular career path and choosing to become an entertainer instead. Starting as an actual clown, Stephan Glover has made quite a success of himself through the years. Whether a fan or not, not many people can deny that they have watched at least one of Steve-O's hilarious stunts.

READ ALSO: Fans excited as 'Jackass 4' release date is confirmed for March 2021

Since the release of Jackass 3-D in 2010, fans have been clamouring for another instalment. Johnny Knoxville, the performer, has been debating the concept for years. Finally, a 2021 release date was set.

Deadline reported that a specific release date of 5 March was being strongly considered; find out more about the story with Briefly.

Source: Briefly.co.za