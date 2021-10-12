Steve O: net worth, age, spouse, parents, career, education, books, profiles
Steve-O is best known for his epic contributions to the reality show, Jackass, entertaining his fans with ridiculous stunts and hilarious pranks. Having come from a circus background, this show seemed the perfect fit for our favourite wacky stuntman. Sadly, as with many others, the fame aggravated his substance abuse, and Steve-O was admitted into a facility in 2008. Find out why he was institutionalised and what he is getting up to today, with Briefly.
Jackass was a popular television series that lasted three seasons and consisted of 25 episodes, where Steve-O was one of the stars; read on to find out more with Briefly.
Steve-O's profile
- Full name: Stephen Gilchrist Glover
- Nickname: Steve-O
- Famous for: Jackass
- Gender: Male
- Place of birth: Wimbledon, London
- Date of birth: 13 June 1974
- Zodiac: Gemini
- Steve-O's age: 47 in 2021
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: Canada, South American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Steve- O's spouse: Lux Wright (Engaged 2018)
- children: none
- Steve-O's parents: Ted and Donna
- Siblings: Cindy
- Height: 1,77 m
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- Steve-O's education: Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College '97
- Occupation: Entertainer, television personality, and stunt performer
- Fluent in: English, Spanish, and Portuguese
- Net worth: $2.5 Million in 2021
- Instagram: @steveo
- Facebook: Steve-O
- Twitter: @steveo
- Tik Tok: @steveotv
- Website: steveo.com
Steve-O's biography
Stephen Gilchrist Glover, better known as Steve-O, was born on 13 June 1974, in Wimbledon, London, to a British-American father, Richard Edward, and Canadian mother, Donna Gay Glover. He spent most of his childhood moving around, living in Brazil, Venezuela, Toronto and England. After a brief attendance at the University of Miami, Stephan opted to pursue performance as a career path. This talented performer graduated from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College in 1997. He then worked as one of the circus clowns at the Fort Lauderdale Swap Shop carnival, where he began recording his stunts and antics.
Steve-O's career
Steve was renowned for his daredevil antics and risky stunts on Jackass, which first aired in October of 2000 and quickly became a sensation. Despite being panned for being "too dangerous," the show was a massive hit.
When the series ended in 2002, the official Jackass Movie was released. Stephen proceeded to follow other ventures, appearing in several films and television series over the years, and starred alongside iconic celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Samuel L. Jackson, Sophie Turner and Billy Zane.
In 2019, Steve-O's voice gave life to 'Lane Junkston" in The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants and the Pizza Delivery Guy from Mr Pickles in 2016. He was also the voice behind "Cheese-O" in 2011's Oakie's Outback Adventures and several characters from Billy Dilley's Super-Duper Subterranean Summer in 2017.
Steve-O's hot sauce has also been a great success, available for purchase on his website or Amazon. The sauce is called "Butthole Destroyer", and it contains the world's three hottest chillies: Scorpion, Carolina Reaper, and Ghost Pepper.
Steve-O's movies and TV shows
- Suicide Roadtrip (post-production)
- Guest House (Shredd) - 2020
- Grey Area - 2020
- David's Vlog - 2015-2019
- Happy Together (S10CIL; aka Stencil) - 2018
- Sunset Society - 2018
- Game Over, Man! - 2018
- blockheaDs the 2nD Cumming - 2016
- Barely Lethal (Pedro) - 2015
- Passenger Side (Bar Patron) - 2009
- Pinnernation the Movie - 2008
- Dr. Steve-O - 2007
- Totally Busted - 2003-2004
- Jackass franchise - 2000-onwards
- Palmer's Pick-Up (Clown Gang Boss) - 1999
How old is Steve-O?
Our favourite comedic stuntman is 47 years old in 2021, and his wife-to-be, Lux Wright, is over a decade younger, at 33. The couple announced their engagement in 2018, but their wedding had to be postponed due to COVID 19.
Stephan is known for his wild antics and his weird and wacky ink. Steve-O's back tattoo consists of a lifelike portrait depicting his own face, covering his whole back. At the base is Steve's autograph, and it states, "Yeah guy, I rock." This is just one of many strange choices he has made in selecting the artwork for his body.
Gain more insights by reading one of Steve-O's books
- Best of It's Showtime At The Apollo, The: VOL 1 - 2019
- Guilty as Charged - 2016
- Professional Idiot: A Memoir - 2011
The darker side of the funny-man
In 2008, Stephan Glover was admitted into Thalians Mental Health Center. He was placed under strict supervision following a public declaration that he would end his life during a final stunt. Steve-O sent an e-mail to Johnny Knoxville and 32 other friends stating that he intended on jumping off a 25-foot building because "I'm ready to f---ing die."
This hilarious performer has had a troubled history with narcotics, being known to participate in the excessive use of liquor, cannabis, nitrous oxide, methamphetamine, LSD, ketamine, and cocaine. During his stay at the mental facility, Steve-O was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was believed to be in an "excessive manic state" at the time. Sadly, drug abuse is prevalent among people who have bipolar disorder as an unfortunate coping mechanism.
In March 2021, Stephan Glover celebrated 13 years of sobriety after a long battle with substance abuse. He posted this picture on Instagram, a parody of his previous life of drugs and parties and his current vegan lifestyle with healthy habits.
Steve-O is a man who carved out his own path for himself in life, opting out of a regular career path and choosing to become an entertainer instead. Starting as an actual clown, Stephan Glover has made quite a success of himself through the years. Whether a fan or not, not many people can deny that they have watched at least one of Steve-O's hilarious stunts.
