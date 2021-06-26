Samuel L Jackson, Danny Glover in Line to Receive Honorary Oscar Awards

Legendary Hollywood actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover will be awarded honorary awards ahead of the Oscars in 2022

The two are among four actors who will be honoured with the other two being Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann and the American actress-director Elaine May

The recipients-to-be have cemented their names in the pantheon of Hollywood greats having shaped the ever-changing acting landscapes in America and beyond

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Legendary American actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover will receive honorary Oscars ahead of the main event in 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday.

Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann and the American actress-director Elaine May will also be honoured, according to eNCA per a report by AFP.

Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover are among four renowned Hollywood actors who are in line to be awarded Honorary Oscars. Image: Greg Campbell/ Apple TV+, Leon Bennett/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Academy, in a statement, added that Jackson, May and Ullmann will be awarded honorary statuettes, while Glover will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Governors Awards on 15 January, next year.

The latter award is given to an individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.

"We are thrilled to present this year's Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society," the statement read.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The 74-year-old Glover first earned widespread recognition on the big screen in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the 1985 film, The Color Purple, a film that follows the life of Celie, a young black girl growing up in the early 1900s, before he starred opposite Mel Gibson in the popular Lethal Weapon cop buddy movies.

Jackson, on the other hand, has garnered an extensive portfolio; appearing in dozens of films, and notably earning an Oscar nomination for his memorable turn in director Quentin Tarantino's 1994 movie, Pulp Fiction.

American acting legend Samuel L Jackson traces his African roots

Many black Hollywood actors would find their roots in Africa and Samuel L Jackson, the prolific American star, is one of them. Samuel's roots go all the way to the Benga tribe in Gabon, Central Africa.

Briefly News reported, at the time, that the popular actor featured on the show Finding Your Roots where he discovered through some DNA studies that his genetic identity resembles that of the Benga tribe.

According to a tweet by AfricaFactsZone, Samuel recently went on a trip to the country to meet 'his' people. He was apparently also granted citizenship, but this information cannot be confirmed yet.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za