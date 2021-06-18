Bunny Wailer: Reggae Legend to Be Buried 3 Months After His Death

Bunny Wailer had been in and out of hospital following his second stroke in July 2020

The legendary musician died on March 2, 2021, at the age of 74

Wailer will be buried on Friday, June 18, at his Dreamland Farm, a 142-acre estate sitting on the border of St Thomas and Portland

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Late legendary Reggae musician Bunny Wailer will be buried on Friday, June 17, three months after his sad demise, Briefly News has learnt.

Bunny Wailer will be buried at his Dreamland Farm on Friday, June 18. Photo: Bunny Wailer Archives.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

This publication understands Bunny will be laid to rest at his Dreamland Farm, a very private burial service.

According to Voice Online, a virtual memorial service dubbed a ''Homecoming'' for the revered artist was streamed on social media on Thursday, June 17.

News about Bunny's burial was confirmed by his song Abijah Livingston, who said there will be no public viewing of his father's body in life with his wishes before his death.

Speaking during an interview with Irie FM, Livingston noted that the family also decided to bar body viewing because of the current COVID-19 restrictions in Jamaica.

Briefly News earlier reported that Bunny, who was a three-time Grammy award winner died on March 2, 2021, at the age of 74.

Reports from Jamaica had earlier disclosed that the celebrated reggae star had previously been admitted to the hospital for complications following a second stroke he suffered in July 2020.

Prior to his burial, there were debates on whether he should be buried at the National Heroes Park owing to his heroic status.

However, it was decided he should be buried at his own Dreamland Farm which is a 142-acre estate sitting on the border of St Thomas and Portland.

Bunny Wailer is regarded as one of the most influential reggae artists coming from Jamaica

It should be noted the late Bunny had a long-standing music career which earned him respect in different quotas.

The Jamaican Government awarded Bunny Wailer an Order of Merit, for his contribution to Jamaican music in 2017.

Of importance to note is the fact that Bunny was the last surviving member of the iconic Reggae band, The Wailers, which had Bob Marley and Peter Tosh as part of the members.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za