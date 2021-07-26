Greta Van Susteren: What is the former TV news anchor doing now?

Greta Van Susteren is an American commentator and former television news anchor for CNN, Fox News, and NBC News. The commentator is now the Chief National Political Analyst for WECT and the host of Gray TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, a national weekly news show.

Profile summary

Birth name: Greta Conway Van Susteren

Greta Conway Van Susteren Date of birth: June 11, 1954

June 11, 1954 Birthplace: Appleton, Wisconsin, USA

Appleton, Wisconsin, USA Age: 67 (as of 2021)

67 (as of 2021) Current residence: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Citizenship: United States

United States Height in feet and inches: 5' 3"

5' 3" Height in metres: 1.6

1.6 Education: Georgetown University, University of Wisconsin

Georgetown University, University of Wisconsin Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: John P. Coale (1979 - present)

John P. Coale (1979 - present) Profession: Anchor, reporter

Anchor, reporter Greta Van Susteren's Twitter: @greta

@greta Instagram: @greta

Greta Van Susteren's family

The anchor was born on June 11, 1954, in Appleton, Wisconsin, the USA as the youngest child of Margery and Urban Van Susteren.

Her father, Urban Van Susteren, was a county judge who was actively involved in the election of Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy, who was the campaign manager of McCarthy's 1946 campaign. Urban passed away in 1989.

Her mother, Margery Van Susteren, was a children's book author. She passed away in 2001.

Siblings: Is Lise Van Susteren related to Greta?

Yes, the two are related.

Lise is Greta's older sister. Lise, a psychiatrist, ran for the U.S. Senate seat in Maryland in 2006 but did not win. Lise currently lives in Washington, D.C. She is a forensic psychologist with her private practice.

Greta also has a brother, Dirk Van Susteren, a journalist and editor of the Rutland, Vermont, Herald, and the Barre-Montpelier-Times Argus.

Education

Greta attended Appleton Xavier Catholic High School in Appleton, Wisconsin.

College education

She received a Bachelor's degree with Distinction in Economics from the University of Wisconsin in 1976. She was awarded a law degree in 1979, and in 1982, she received a Master of Law in Trial Advocacy from Georgetown Law Center.

Career

Greta began her career by practising law in Wisconsin, D.C., as a criminal defense and civil trial lawyer.

She got her start on T.V. as a legal commentator on CNN. She even contributed to the coverage of the OJ Simpson trial and the Elian Gonzalez custody battle.

While she worked at CNN, she hosted Burden of Proof, a daily legal analysis show, and The Point with Greta Van Susteren, the station's prime-time news and analysis show.

She then left CNN and joined Fox in 2002. She hosted On the Record on Fox News. Some of the guests on the live news show included Bill and Hillary Clinton, Sarah Palin, Henry Kissinger, Mike Tyson, and Kim Kardashian.

After leaving Fox News Network in 2016, Greta signed a deal with MSNBC to host her own show For the Record with Greta. However, the show did not last long, and she left the network a few months later.

She began hosting Plugged in with Geta Van Susteren on Voice of America in October 2017.

Today, the anchor hosts Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, a national weekly news show.

What happened to Greta Van Susteren on Fox?

After hosting On the Record with Greta Van Susteren on Fox News for 14 years, Greta announced that she was leaving the network in 2016. She made the announcement on her Facebook and Twitter accounts on September 6, 2016:

"Yes, I have left the Fox News Channel. On Thursday night, I made my decision and informed Fox News of my decision that I was leaving Fox News Channel per my contract...Fox has not felt like home to me for a few years and I took advantage of the clause in my contract which allows me to leave now."

She continued,

"I love my staff, I love my colleagues, and I love the crews. That is the hardest part of this decision as they are wonderful people. And most of all? I love the viewers -- even the ones who have gotten mad at me over the years and taken swipes."

What is Greta Van Susteren's net worth?

She enjoys a net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Husband

Greta Van Susteren's husband is John P. Coale, a well-known litigator. They have been married since 1988.

What is Greta Van Susteren doing in 2021?

She currently works as a national political analyst for Gray television.

Fun facts about Greta

She was on the Board of Directors at the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation.

Her mother, born in New York, was of entirely Irish descent.

Greta is a die-hard fan of the Green Bay Packers.

She is the author of Everything You Need to Know About Social Media (2017).

Greta Van Susteren is an accomplished anchor and reporter with decades worth of experience in the industry. She is one of the most influential women in the industry.

