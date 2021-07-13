Giovanni Graziano's bio: Who is Shepard Smith's partner?

Giovanni Graziano is an American producer at FOX Business Network. Giovanni Graziano is also famous for his association with Shepard Smith, a decorated media personality and editor. The pair were rumoured to have been dating, and in 2019, Smith confirmed the speculations. As a result, most fans shifted their focus to Giovanni Graziano. Therefore, these details about Giovanni Graziano unpack some of the unknown facts about the producer.

Giovanni Graziano and Shepard Smith.

Source: Facebook

Who is Giovanni Gio Graziano? Currently, he is an associate producer of Varney & Company at FOX Business Network. Initially, he served several positions in the FOX News Channel, FOX5 Washington DC and Keymarket Communication. Since he is barely in front of the cameras, most people do not know who Giovanni is. However, when news about Giovanni Graziano being Shepard Smith's partner became known, most people were curious to know who he is, what he does and how he looks. Therefore, Giovanni Graziano's biography unpacks these details.

Giovanni Graziano's profile summary

Full name: Giovanni Graziano

Giovanni Graziano Year of birth: 1987

1987 Place of birth: America

America Nationality: American

American Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Single

Single Partner: Shepard Smith

Shepard Smith Education: Temple University

Temple University Profession: Associate producer of Varney & Company at FOX Business Network

Associate producer of Varney & Company at FOX Business Network Current: FOX Business Network

FOX Business Network Previous: FOX News Channel, FOX5 Washington DC, Keymarket Communication

Giovanni Graziano's biography

Apart from working with one of the world's most decorated media companies, Giovanni is not a social media fanatic. However, his association with Shepard Smith shifted the attention to his life. While he is not active on social media, these are the known details about him and his life.

Giovanni Graziano's age

How old is Giovanni Graziano? He was born in 1987 in the United States of America. Therefore, he will be turning thirty-three in 2021.

Giovanni Graziano's career

According to his Linkedin page, Graziano is an alumnus of the Temple University in Pennsylvania. He has served in several positions on FOX News. Graziano joined the organization in 2008 as an intern.

He worked as Shepard Smith's production assistant. According to speculations, Giovanni was moved from Smith's show to Varney & Company to avoid a conflict of interest. It was speculated that Smith was dating a subordinate.

Giovanni Graziano's partner

Is Shepard Smith on Twitter?

Source: Facebook

The name of Giovanni's partner is Shepard Smith. Smith is famous for his career at FOX News. For the twenty-three years he worked in the media company, he served as the managing editor and chief anchor of the breaking news division. Smith shocked views in 2019 when he announced his departure from his coveted position at the media company.

Their relationship was under the wraps

Shepard Smith has always led a private life, preferring to keep his public image work based. Therefore, most people had no clue about Shepard Smith's partner or his sexuality. However, tabloids still made speculations about his life.

In March 2018, Graziano and Smith were spotted at a sports bar watching a football match. In the cover story of Time Magazine, Smith stated that he did not understand the fascination people had in his private life. He cleared the air by stating,

It’s just, you know, that’s just my personal life. And I’m not hiding anything. I have a longtime boyfriend, and we’re as happy as we can be, and we live a very normal life and go to dinner and go to games and we see his family and see my family. It’s great for us. But I can’t imagine anyone else finding it interesting.

They were together since 2013

In 2017, Smith cleared the rumours about his sexuality, stating he is gay, although he did not see it as a bother. He also proved that he lives with Giovanni when he stated that he goes home to the man he loves. He also confessed he loves Giovanni and that they had been together for close to ten years.

In May 2019, in his Alies eulogy, he confirmed his partner's identity. He also acknowledged Giovanni for supporting him when his private affairs became public. He praised him for standing by his side when a blackmailer entered his life and disrupted the lives of his family members.

He was in the picture when Smith was accused of berating a waitress in 2013

According to reports, Giovanni and Shepard Smith had been seen hanging out severally in different spots in Manhattan. According to the allegations, they were together at Bathtub Gin in 2013 when Shepard was accused of berating a waitress. After the incident, a waitress confirmed that Smith was in the company of his lover.

By now, these details must have cleared doubts about Giovanni Graziano and his relationship with Shepard Smith. They have been together for long enough and are not ashamed to be associated with one another.

