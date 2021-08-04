Pat Robertson's net worth, age, children, wife, education, health, net worth

Pat Robertson is one of the most famous American televangelists. Although he is known for his ministry, this man of God is also renowned for his unapologetic attitude, multiple controversies, and conservative views. Nevertheless, his career remains unaffected, and it spans almost 60 years. So, how much is Pat Robertson worth? Naturally, this is the question fans want to be answered, given his long-term career. So, join as us we decrypt Pat Robertson's net worth.

Pat Robertson is a wealthy American evangelist who founded the first religious TV and production network company: Christian Broadcasting Network. Photo: © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pat Robertson's net worth has become a topic of interest over time because he has served as a televangelist for decades. Along the way, he has opened a television and production network company, several businesses, started a TV series and written several selling books. So, what is his net worth as of 2021? Let us find out!

Pat Robertson's profile summary

Full name: Marion Gordon Robertson

Marion Gordon Robertson Nickname: Pat Robertson

Pat Robertson Famous for: Founding Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN)/ Hosting The 700 Club

Founding Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN)/ Hosting Date of birth: 22nd March in 1930

22nd March in 1930 Place of Birth: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Pat Robertson age: 91 years

91 years Pat Robertson education: McCallie School, Washington and Lee University, Yale Law School, and New York Theological Seminary

McCallie School, Washington and Lee University, Yale Law School, and New York Theological Seminary Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Profession: Televangelist, Entrepreneur, Pastor, Author, Military Officer, Environmentalist

Televangelist, Entrepreneur, Pastor, Author, Military Officer, Environmentalist Net worth: $100 million

$100 million Spouse: Adelia "Dede" Elmer

Adelia "Dede" Elmer Wedding date: 22nd March 1954

22nd March 1954 Children: 4 (Tim, Gordon, Anne Carter, and Elizabeth Faith Robertson)

Pat Robertson's net worth

Pat Robertson's net worth has been increasing over the years due to his numerous business ventures besides televangelism. Photo: © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pat is one of the wealthiest evangelists in America. He founded the first religious television and production network company called Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in 1960.

The network has earned loads of cash over time, an aspect that might explain why his net worth is of interest to various individuals. However, before we state his net worth, let us look at the sources of his wealth.

The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN)

This religious network and production company is best known for releasing The 700 Club. It also channels Operation Blessing International Relief and Development that donates goods to the needy in America.

According to Forbes, the private donations reported through this network amount to $351 million.

Publications

Pat Robertson's worth also stems from his publications. He has written several publications like the New York Times best seller The New World Order. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Pat is also an accomplished writer who has written numerous publications and best-selling books. Some of the works in his collection include:

The New World Order (became a New York Times bestseller)

Miracles Can Be Yours Today

I Have Walked With the Living God

The End of the Age

Ten Laws for Success: Keys to Win in Work, Family, and Finance

Right on the Money: Financial Advice for Tough Times

Regent University

The televangelist also founded CBN's Virginia Beach Campus, which was later renamed Regent University. He is also the American Center for Law & Justice in Washington founder that has ties with Regent University.

Other business ventures

Pat Robertson's net worth also arises from his other business ventures, including having gold and diamond mining contracts. Photo: Ira Wyman/Sygma via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Besides broadcasting, the 91-year old has also invested in other fields. Below are some of his numerous other ventures:

He has produced a weight-loss shake

He has a deal with the General Nutrition Center

He has a diamond mining contract in Zaire

He has a gold mining contract in Liberia

Lifestyle

His lifestyle also shows he has a high net worth. For example, Pat Robertson's house screams nothing but royalty. Similarly, he drives luxurious vehicles. For example, one of the Pat Robertson's cars he has been spotted traveling in a Corvette. Cumulatively, Pat Robertson's net worth is $100 million as of 2021.

Biography

Pat Robertson was born on 22nd March in 1930 in Lexington, Virginia, as Marion Gordon Robertson. Photo: Wally McNamee/Sygma/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Besides asking about his net worth, fans also ask various personal questions to understand this televangelist better. Take a look at some of the frequently asked questions:

How old is Pat Robertson?

The controversial televangelist was born on 22nd March in 1930 in Lexington, Virginia, as Marion Gordon Robertson. He is currently 91 years old.

Where did Pat Robertson go to school?

The mogul attended McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before enrolling at Washington and Lee University. After graduating, he joined the U.S Marines and served in Japan and Korea.

He later returned to the U.S. and joined Yale Law School. Unfortunately, he did not pass the bar exam. Instead of retaking it, he chose to join New York Theological Seminary.

Does Pat Robertson have a wife?

Yes, he does. Who is Pat Robertson's wife? It is Adelia Elmer Robertson, also known as Dede. The two met at Yale University when Dede was studying for her masters in nursing and Pat was studying law.

When did Pat Robertson get married? He married Dede on 22nd March 1954. Is Pat Robertson's wife still alive? Indeed she is. There are no reports about her death, meaning she is alive and just living a private life.

Does Pat Robertson have a son?

Pat Robertson has two sons, both of who are actively involved in hosting The 700 Club. Tim, the first son, is the host and Gordon is a co-host. Photo: Michael Smith/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Yes, he does have two sons. So, who are Pat Robertson's children? They are Gordon P. Robertson, Tim, Anne Carter, and Elizabeth Faith Robertson. Pat Robertson's son Tim is the host of The 700 Club, a role he took over from his father in 1988.

How old is the host of The 700 club? Tim's age remains a mystery because he has not revealed this to the public. However, it is known that Tim was born out of wedlock. Gordon is a co-host of The 700 club and CEO of the Christian Broadcasting Network. He is currently 63 years old, given that he was born on 4th June in 1958.

How is Pat Robertson's health?

Pat's health was a topic of interest following his stroke scare back in 2018. Luckily, he was treated and has since then been seen advocating for stroke awareness on The 700 Club.

Pat is an American televangelist and media mogul known for having one of the longest careers in history. As a result, he has gained a lot of fortune throughout his career. As of 2021, Pat Robertson's net worth is estimated to be $100 million.

READ ALSO: Robert Tilton: age, children, parents, contacts, YouTube, profile, worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Robert Tilton. He had one of the most dominant and fastest-growing denominations backs in the 70s and 80s.

Unfortunately, his ministry was brought to its knees back in 1991 by Ole Anthony. Find more about this pastor's downfall and bio here!

Source: Briefly.co.za