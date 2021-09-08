Robert N. Fried: age, children, spouse, movies, house, profiles, net worth

After a great movie or series, actors usually get most of the praise for their performances. Other film stakeholders such as directors, producers, and writers do not get as much attention since they do not make appearances in the scenes. Robert N. Fried has created a big name for himself in the film industry as a screenwriter and producer taking part in making the movies Rudy, Godzilla, and Boondock Saints. He is also a studio executive and media entrepreneur.

Robert Fried at the premiere of "The Man" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on September 6, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Rob wears many hats. He is the founder of Fried films and Spritclip LLC and previously served as CEO of Savoy Pictures. His career aside, he is also a husband and a father.

Robert N. Fried's profiles

Full Name: Robert Nathan Fried

Robert Nathan Fried Nickname : Rob

: Rob Date of birth: 16th of January 1963

16th of January 1963 Robert N. Fried's age: 58 years (As of 2021)

58 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Gender: Male

Male Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Nationality: American

American Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.69m)

5 feet 7 inches (1.69m) Weight: 81 kilograms

81 kilograms Hair colour: Brown

Brown Robert N. Fried's siblings: Daniel Fried

Daniel Fried Marital status: Married

Married Robert N. Fried's spouse: Nancy Travis

Nancy Travis Children: Benjamin E., Jeremy

Benjamin E., Jeremy University: Cornell University, Colombia University Graduate School of Business

Cornell University, Colombia University Graduate School of Business Occupation: Screenwriter, producer, studio executive, media entrepreneur

Screenwriter, producer, studio executive, media entrepreneur Net worth: $2.19 million

Robert N. Fried's biography

How old is Robert N. Fried? He was born on the 16th of January 1963, which makes him 58 years in 2021. Details of his childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed, but he has a brother called Daniel. He is American by birth and is a Capricorn.

Education

He is an alumnus of Cornell University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. He later graduated from Colombia University Graduate School of Business with a master's degree in Business Administration.

Career

Actress Nancy Travis and husband Rob at the premiere of "Winchell" on November 17, 1998 at the Director's Guild Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Since the start of his career, Fried has been in several executive positions. He was executive vice president of production for Colombia Pictures, director of film finance and special projects for the same company, and director of business development. In 1986, he landed a job as the vice president of production at Orion Pictures.

He is also the founder of Fried Films, a production company and was the president and CEO of Savoy Pictures from 1994 to 1996. In 1996, he founded WhatsHotNow, an eCommerce company that sells memorabilia.

Robert N. Fried's movies

The American film producer has taken part in the production of several movies. They include:

Session Man

Rudy

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Only You'Winchell

Godzilla

The Boondock Saints

Two Can Play the Game

Collateral

The Man

Man of the Year

Robert N. Fried awards

Rob has made huge milestones in his career in film. For this, he has received several awards in recognition for his hard work. These awards include.

An Academy Award in 1992 for the short movie Session Man

Christopher Award in 1992 for the film Rudy

ASCAP Award in 2005 for Collateral

Is Robert N. Fried married?

The talented film producer is married to Nancy Travis, an American actress known for the sitcom Last Man Standing. Details of how they met or started dating are yet to be revealed. Nonetheless, Nancy Travis and Robert N. Fried got married in 1994 and are living their 27th year in marriage.

Who are Robert N. Fried's children?

The couple has two sons called Benjamin E. and Jeremy. Benjamin, born in 1998, is an actor known for his appearance in the movie Placebo. Jeremy, on the other hand, was born in 2001 and is 20 years old.

Where does Robert N. Fried live?

Robert N. Fried's house is located in Los Angeles, California. The film producer bought the five-bed, seven-bath 7786 square feet mansion in 1994. The home is estimated to be worth $1.312 million.

Robert N. Fried's net worth

Rob has attained most of his wealth through his career in film and various executive positions. He is estimated to have a net worth of $2.19 million.

Robert N. Fried's images

Have you seen Rob N. Fried? Although Rob does not have an official social media account, there have been several photos of the American celebrity on the internet. In most of these images, he is on official business and is mainly accompanied by his wife or children.

1. At the International Medical Corps Annual Awards

Nancy Travis (C) with son Benjamin Fried and husband Robert N. Fried at International Medical Corps Annual Awards Celebration on November 8, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alberto E.

Source: Getty Images

Here, the producer had gone with his wife and his son benjamin to the 2013 International Medical Corps Annual Awards Celebration. The event was at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

2. At the Premiere of Boondock Saints II

Nancy Travis and husband Rob at for the Premiere of "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day" at Arclight Cinemas on October 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kristian Dowling

Source: Getty Images

In this picture, Robert N. fried and his wife attend the premiere of The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, a 2009 American vigilante action-thriller film that serves as a sequel to the 1999 film The Boondock Saints. The event was held on the 28th of October, 2009, in Los Angeles, California.

3. At the premier of Have A Little Faith

Rob and wife actress Nancy Travis at the premiere of "Have A Little Faith" at Fox Studios on November 3, 2011 in Century City, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

This Robert N. Fried's photo shows the producer and his wife at the Disney ABC Television Group & The Hallmark Hall of Fame premiere of Have A Little Faith. The event was at Fox Studios on the 3rd of November, 2011, in Century City, California.

4. At the Collateral Premiere

Julie Richardson, Rob and Frank Darabont. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Here, Robert had attended the Collateral Premiere. He was wearing a navy blue suit and a white shirt accompanied by an orange tie decorated with blue squares. In this photo, he is with his fellow producers Julie Richards and Frank Darabont.

Robert N. Fried is one of the top film producers and screenwriters in the world. He is passionate about his career, and his films are rated as some of the best.

