Larry Page: net worth, age, children, wife, house, education, salary, profiles

A few people today can claim to have changed the world whilst in their early 20’s. Well, if you and I do not count as one of them, Larry Page perfectly fits the description. He has accomplished much in his life, such as co-founding Google and being the CEO of Alphabet. The young man has made an impact globally by how the internet is used and its accessibility. How much is Larry Page's net worth?

Larry Page attends the 5th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on December 4, 2016 in Mountain View, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is Larry Page salary? He is believed to have a net worth of about $64.3 billion, making him the seventh richest person in the world. In August 2015, Larry took up the new role as Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet. How well do you know the mastermind behind Google?

Profile summary

Full name: Lawrence Page

Lawrence Page Year of birth: March 26, 1973

March 26, 1973 Larry Page's age: 48 years

48 years Gender: Male

Male Nationality: American

American Profession: CEO of Alphabet Inc. and co-founder of Google

CEO of Alphabet Inc. and co-founder of Google Marital status: Married

Married Larry Page's wife: Lucinda Southworth

Lucinda Southworth High School: East Lansing High School

East Lansing High School Universities: University of Michigan & Stanford University

University of Michigan & Stanford University Children: Two

Two Height: 5ft 10 inches

5ft 10 inches Larry Page IQ: 145

Larry Page's biography

He was born on March 26, 1973, in East Lansing, Michigan. Since his childhood, he has been obsessed with computers. During his early years, he is said that he was the first student to finish an assignment using a processor. His parents also have a background in computing.

His father was a computer science professor at Michigan State University, while his mother taught programming at Lyman Briggs College. He revealed that his family home was filled with technology machines and computer parts, an environment that was key to growing his computer interests.

Larry Page's education

The computer guru attended Okemos Montessori School for four years. He then joined East Lansing High School and graduated in 1991. Larry then joined the University of Michigan, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering. Larry also holds both a masters and PhD from Stanford University in computer engineering.

Who is the owner of Google?

Larry Page speaks during the Fortune Global Forum at the Legion Of Honor on November 2, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Kimberly White/Getty Images for Fortune

Source: Getty Images

It was whilst during his masters where Larry got his million-dollar idea from. He started Google as part of his thesis studies and has then transformed the lives of many, as seen today. It commenced as a research project together with his friend Sergey Brin.

It was initially known as BackRub and had proven worthwhile compared with some existing search engines. Theirs had a PageRank algorithm that was able to analyze how web pages are connected via backlinks.

After realizing that there was something unique with their search engine, Page and Brin commenced reworking BackRub to make it more sophisticated. Interestingly, Page’s sleeping area was converted into a lab, and they cobbled a computer out of Lego bricks and spare parts.

The first version of Google went live in August 1996 and was initially hosted on Stanford’s website as google.stanford.edu. In September 1997, Brin and Page moved Google to its domain and incorporated their new company a year later.

Google set itself apart from other competitors as it was user-friendly and relatively fast. By 2000, it was the most efficient search engine with over 1 billion URLs indexed. Page and Brin’s limited resources played to their advantage.

The duo received a considerable amount of money from angel investors, which saw the company move to Mountain View, later known as Googleplex. During this time, Larry was the Chief Executive Officer while Sergey Brin was the acting president. The company grew tremendously even before it attained its IPO in 2004. Page, Brin and executive chairman Eric Schmidt agreed to work together for 20 years. For now, all eyes are on them.

What does Larry Page do now?

Larry now acts as the CEO of Alphabet. His co-founder Brin is the president of Alphabet. Former Google’s product chief Sundar Pichai was named Google’s CEO. These changes came in August 2015 when Page announced that Google was restructuring under a new parent company, Alphabet Inc.

The company was created to slim Google down and make the company more accountable. Alphabet Inc. also holds Google’s subsidiaries such as Google Fiber, Waymo, Sidewalk Labs, and Verily.

Larry Page's quotes

It would be an understatement to say that the computer guru and scientist is a wise man. Throughout his entrepreneurship career, he has had lessons to share with others who look up to him. Here are a few of his top quotes:

You don’t need to have a 100 person company to develop that idea.

Always work hard on something uncomfortably exciting.

If you’re changing the world, you’re working on important things. You’re excited to get up in the morning.

You never lose a dream, it just incubates as a hobby.

It’s very hard to fail completely if you aim high enough.

Personal life

Dr. Lucinda Southworth (L) and CEO of Alphabet Larry Page attend the 2017 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 4, 2016 in Mountain View, California. Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The computer tech married Lucinda Southworth, a research scientist, on a private Caribbean island owned by Sir Richard Branson. Larry Page's children were born in 2009 and 2011, respectively. Larry Page's house was built in 2009 in Palo Alto.

Was Larry Page born rich?

Despite having a fair childhood, he had to work hard to be the man he is today. His growth and success are a depiction of hard work and determination.

Larry Page is the man behind the Internet of Things. The computer scientist and internet entrepreneur has made a name for himself globally for creating the most popular search engine in the world today. Having achieved so much, most people look up to him for inspiration and motivation.

READ ALSO: Top 5 richest pastors in South Africa and some of their most expensive possessions

Breifly.co.za also featured the top 5 richest pastors in South Africa.

Religion and wealth is a controversial topic for most African countries. The debate about how the wealthiest pastors accumulate wealth has been a contentious issue.

Source: Briefly.co.za