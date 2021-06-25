Taniya Wright's age, family, engaged, pics, career, worth, profiles

Taniya Wright is a renowned American media personality. She is famous for anchoring the morning news at KPRC2, where she would showcase her bubbly and vivacious personality. As a media personality, Wright finds it easy to balance her demanding career and social life. She is good at separating her private affairs from her social life. This biography aims at unveiling the unknown details of her life.

Taniya Wright rose to fame as a media personality. She began her career in April 2007 at WFLA-TV and later transitioned to NewsChannel 8 Today. In December 2013, Wright joined WDVM TV as a news anchor. In February 2018, she joined CBS Network, and in July 2019, she left CBS for KPRC. She co-hosted alongside Owen Conflenti and Andy Cerota.

Taniya Wright's profile summary

Full name: Taniya Wright

Taniya Wright Date of birth: 5th August 1983

5th August 1983 Age: 37

37 Place of birth: Houston Texas

Houston Texas Father: James Berkeley

James Berkeley Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Marital status: Engaged

Engaged Alma mater: University of South Florida

University of South Florida Speciality: Mass Communications

Mass Communications Occupation: Journalist

Journalist Facebook: Taniya Wright

Taniya Wright Taniya Wright Instagram: taniyawright

taniyawright YouTube: Taniya Wright

Taniya Wright's biography

Pursuing a career is one thing, and pursuing a career you love is another thing. The decorated journalist is nothing short of that. While she has not been on the screen for close to a year now, snippets of her life on social media still radiate her good vibes. If you have been wondering about her whereabouts, you might want to check out these details for more.

How old is Taniya Wright?

She was born on 5th August 1983 in Houston, Texas, USA, and her father was an army man. As of June 2021, Taniya Wright's age is thirty-seven years. She celebrates her birthday on 5th August every year.

Taniya Wright's family

She is the eldest daughter of the late James Berkeley, a former Green Beret. James Berkeley passed on during a training accident on 25th August 1987, when Taniya was four years old. She has a younger sister, Taryn Conant, who is a filmmaker.

Taniya Wright's career

Taniya graduated from the University of South Florida in 2006 after pursuing Mass Communication. Over the past thirteen years, she has served as an associate producer and producer for WFLA-TV. She was a reporter and news anchor for KJRH and WDVM TV. She was also a morning and noon anchor for WNCN.

The decorated journalist joined KPRC on 2nd August 2019 after she was appointed at the station's morning show. She also got the opportunity to become the midday newscaster. The one thing that stood out during the period is that she did not shy away from showing off her work enthusiasm.

As an associate editor, she would create cut-ins for the Today Show. She also served as the fill-in producer for newscasts. Her interactions would help local guests discuss lifestyle content and the future of local activities.

What happened to Taniya Wright?

Despite the job demanding her full attention, the talented journalist loved it. However. in the first quarter of2020, she suddenly left KPRC 2, and the move left her fans shocked. After speculation from her fans, she revealed that the management had let her go. However, she did not reveal why KPRC let her go since most of her fans thought she was overqualified for the position.

Where is Taniya Wright right now?

Being let go from KPRC is not the end of the road for her. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is looking for her next opportunity. Meanwhile, she is actively focused on Taniya Wright's YouTube channel, where she shares health tips and travel content.

Is Taniya Wright engaged?

Wright shares so much about herself although her relationship is not in public. Currently, she is engaged, although the identity of her fiance is under the wraps. So, what we know is that her fiance lives in Houston, Texas. It was one of the reasons why she was excited about leaving CBS Network for KPRC.

Taniya Wright's net worth

Wright was one of the highest-paid media personalities. Her annual salary is estimated to have been between $24,292 and $72,507. However, details about her actual worth are unclear.

Taniya Wright's pictures

Apart from her gorgeous face that most people are used to on their screens, she is multi-faceted, as seen through Taniya Wright's images. These are the different sides of her personality.

A little snuggle buddy

The decorated journalist is a lover of cats. According to her uploads on Instagram, she has a cat. Every once in a while, she shows it off on her page.

An adoptive parent?

Her love for animals is unmatched, and she admits to having an undying love for them. In 2019, she hinted that she would not mind adopting a tiger during her trip to the Carolina Tiger Rescue. How impressive of her!

You can never have too much adventure

Wright loves to travel, and the content on her YouTube channel also gives snippets of her destinations. In 2019, she travelled to Santorini, Greece, and shared snippets of her trip on her social media.

Taniya Wright's biography depicts a young woman who is passionate about life and her career. Even though her stay at KPRC was cut short, she believes in bouncing back.

