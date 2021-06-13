Shay Shull's age, book review, blog, profile, net worth

Shay Shull is the ultimate mom, foodie and Southern belle. She has 4 kids, a lovely husband and a successful business. Her blog Mix and Match Mama has impressive visuals and is a joy to read. Read some cool facts about the blogger mom in this article.

Shay Shull is the lady behind the famous blog Mix and Match Mama. She began blogging in 2007, and her online presence has become her full-time career. She inspires many people and is open with her struggles with infertility. Her entire life is on her blog, but we have a summary of it here for you.

Shay Shull profile

Name: Shay Shull

Shay Shull Born: 25th October 1981

25th October 1981 Shay Shull's age: 39 years old

39 years old Place of birth: Irving, Texas

Irving, Texas Spouse: Andrew Shull

Andrew Shull Sibling: Sean Lowe

Sean Lowe Children: Ashby London Shull, Kensington Kate Shull, Madeley James Shull, Smith William

Ashby London Shull, Kensington Kate Shull, Madeley James Shull, Smith William Studied at: University of North Texas, Irving High School

University of North Texas, Irving High School Place of residence: McKinney, Texas

McKinney, Texas Occupation: Cookbook author, lifestyle blogger, speaker and travel agency owner

Cookbook author, lifestyle blogger, speaker and travel agency owner Favourite team: Red Sox

Red Sox Hobbies: Spending time in the kitchen, drinking coffee, blogging, travelling and reading books

Spending time in the kitchen, drinking coffee, blogging, travelling and reading books Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Pet: Dog (Poppy Popsicle)

Dog (Poppy Popsicle) Website: MixandMatchmama.com

MixandMatchmama.com Instagram: @mixandmatchmama

Family and school

Shay Shull was born in Texas to Jay and Sherry Lowe. How old is Shay Shull? She is 39 years old as of June 2021. Her parents are devout Christians, and they raised Shay and her celebrity brother Sean Lowe to be strong Christians. They grew up in Irving, Texas, and she attended Irving High School.

After completing high school Shay went to the University of North Texas, and unlike what would be easily assumed, she was far from a sorority girl. She spent her time studying or working at one of her two jobs. Her brother Sean Lowe is one of the most loved bachelors ever on the famous TV show The Bachelor.

Career

Shay Shull is very entrepreneurial. She has her hand in several things, including writing cookbooks, blogging about her adventures, owning a travel agency, among others. Shay Shull blog entry was on 3rd August 2007, and she had no idea that her brand would spill over and become what it is today. Her first piece of writing began like this:

Everyone seems to have a blog these days, so I thought I would start one too. Anyone who knows me knows that I'm not a computer (or technical) person, so the odds of this blog being really cool are slim.

How wrong she was. Shay Shull's Instagram account alone has over 200k followers, showing just how influential she is. Shay Shull has made several appearances on the Today Show to showcase her recipes, showing you just how beloved they are! Sadly, Shay Shull has no official Twitter account.

Not only is she a fantastic chef and blogger, but her travel agency is also a success. Her agency helps build custom vacations for families, friends, large groups or intimate getaways.

Shay Shull's book review

Her cookbooks target mothers who barely have time between work and school to cater to their families adequately; they are simple and easy to prepare. Shay Shull has written 4 cookbooks so far, these include Mix-and-Match Mama Eats: Crazy Good Go-To Meals, Mix-and-Match Meal Planner, and Mix-and-Match Cakes.

Personal life

Shay Shull puts most of her life online and inspires many people. Her family is part of her life, and they are in her blog.

Relationship with Andrew

On 4th July 2002, the stunning couple met for the first time. Shay had walked into her parents living room, and she spotted the man she would be with for the rest of her life. He was coming out of the guest room. It was her brother's college friend, Andrew Shull.

The second time they met was at one of her brother's football games. She hated the 8-hour drive to his college and was sure she would never go again. But when she saw Andrew, she ended up going to all of her brother's games just so that she could hang out with Andrew. Two years later, they tied the knot. They are still together about 16 years later.

Children

She struggled with infertility before giving birth to her biological children. To add to their family, they ended up adopting two more kids. Shay Shull has two biological children and two adopted children. Her adoptive kids are both from China, and she has documented the process of adopting both children in her blog.

Ashby London is the first child they adopted; she was from Xi'an, China, and was 2.5 years old at the time. She is almost 9 years old now. The second child is Madeley James Shull, who is from Linyi, China.

Net worth

Andrew and Shay Shull's net worth is pretty high. Her net worth alone is $1.5 million as approximated by Famous Birthdays. Together, it is assumed to be much higher than that.

Shay Shull is an inspiration to anyone out there who may find it hard to take the first step into something. Her blog and stunning recipes will have you cooking on a daily!

