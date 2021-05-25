Brittanya Razavi bio: age, real name, merch, jailed, movies

Brittanya Razavi, popularly known as Brittanya187, is an American model and television star. She has used her online presence to build her brand. The beautiful model has not only graced the TV screens but has also appeared in several magazines. How about discovering more about this lovely social media influencer?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The television star and model. Photo: @imbrittanya

Source: Instagram

Taking advantage of social media has proved to be beneficial for Brittanya Razavi. Her online presence and engagement have seen her followers increase over the years. Despite having experienced troubled teen years, she has managed to become successful.

Brittanya Razavi profile

Name : Brittanya Razavi

: Brittanya Razavi Birthdate : 7th July 1985

: 7th July 1985 Brittanya Razavi age : 35 years

: 35 years Nationality : American

: American Occupation : Social media star, model, actress, entrepreneur

: Social media star, model, actress, entrepreneur Spouse : Lucky Moe Razavi

: Lucky Moe Razavi Children: 2

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Bio

What is Brittanya's full name? The model was born on 7th July 1985 as Brittanya O'Campo. What nationality is Brittanya? She was born to parents of Mexican descent. She is the last born and has four siblings who were all raised in Oxnard, California.

Her childhood and upbringing were okay until things took a wrong turn. At 15 years old, her father, who was the breadwinner, had to serve jail time. The ordeal meant that their mother became their sole breadwinner. Razavi eventually started working at a young age.

On matters of education, there has not been much information on the schools she attended. Though unconfirmed, it is stated that the model went to a private college based in California. Her older sister Tiffany O'Campo is a well-known businesswoman.

Career

She has managed to build her career through acting, modelling and business. Her strong personality and endearment have made her famous on social media platforms. It is no doubt that this model has multiple sources of income.

Acting and modelling career

The entrepreneur's journey on the screen started when she was still in her early twenties. What Brittanya Razavi's movies are there? The first on-screen acting gig was when she was cast in the VH1 reality show Rock of Love Bus. It is based on finding the perfect romantic partner for famous Poison band singer Bret Michaels. Her stint on the show was, however, short-lived when she was eliminated.

After her break out appearance on Rock of Love Bus, she got another TV opportunity. She was cast on Charm School, another VH1 reality television series. The show focused on equipping women with etiquette, with the winner taking home a bonus of $100,000. Unfortunately, the model was not the winner once again as she was also eliminated from the show. In 2012, she also starred in the comedy-drama film Dysfunctional Friends.

The actress' appearance on the screens seemed to open another door for her in modelling. Her modelling venture saw her grace magazine covers. That includes Obscene Magazine, Spire Magazine and MMA Sports Magazine.

Social media influencing and entrepreneurship

On social media platforms, the actress has a huge following. Does Brittanya Razavi tattoo exist? The several tattoos show the actress' love for ink on her body. She stirs the internet by posting videos and pictures of her curvy body. She also has a dimple piercing.

Her online presence has allowed several brands to approach her for advertisement. Her Instagram account previously had 12 million followers before it was de-activated. Nonetheless, she has still managed to get a following of 6 million to date. The model's Twitter account currently has over 2k followers, and YouTube with over 100k followers.

On business matters, the model is very ambitious and driven to get what she wants. She is the CEO of a successful online store, 187 Clothing. Her designs cater for men, women and also kids. Besides fashion, she also has a real estate company called Lucky Kings Inc. She is also a co-author of the book Millionaire SelfTalk.

Brittanya Razavi merch

Wallets

Clothing

Adult toys

Personal life

The entrepreneur is married to Lucky Moe Razavi, whom she started dating in 2009. They later tied the knot, and that is when she changed her last name to Razavi. The couple has two kids, Cash King, born in 2011 and Legend King, born in 2012. There have been speculations that she is a mother of 5 kids, but she has never confirmed that. Where does Brittanya live now? She lives in Los Angeles, California, with her family.

The entrepreneur with her two kids, Cash and Legend. Photo: @imbrittanya

Source: Instagram

Controversial news

In 2009 at the age of 25, the model served a jail term at Ventura County Jail in California for six months. Why was Brittanya jailed? She was in prison because she attacked and injured a woman out of anger. The incident saw the woman having to get stitches.

In 2020, she made an appearance on the show Botched. She started having a problem with her butt implants getting broader and harder. The doctors said the use of hydrogel injections was the problem. They further cautioned her against getting rid of it as there would be further complications. She listened to them to avoid destroying her media image career.

Contacts

The model can be accessed through her various platforms:

That is all you need to know about the beautiful and hardworking self-made millionaire Brittanya Razavi.

READ ALSO: Moses Tembe age, children, wife, AKA interview response

Briefly.co.za published an article about Moses Tembe. He is one of South Africa's most successful businessmen. Boasting 20 years of business experience, he is adequately established. His recent public attention comes after the suicide death of his daughter Anele Nelli Tembe who was also engaged to South African rapper, AKA.

Source: Briefly News