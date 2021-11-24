Mariah Carey was quick to rebuff talks about her kids having siblings outside her home during an interview

The singer was talking about her love for Christmas, and the interviewer questioned if her twin's step-siblings would get to join in the festivities

The Without You crooner said she was not married to Nick Cannon hence did not think it should be that way

Renowned R&B star Mariah Carey quickly shut down an interviewer who referred to Nick Cannon's other five kids as step-siblings to her twins.

The singer's ex-husband Nick is known to have five other children with three different women,

However, Mariah does not believe in calling them step-kids to her twins, which was evident during an interview on Entertainment Tonight with Kevin Frazier.

Mariah spoke about her love for Christmas and how she ensures the house is well decorated to give herself and her kids an experience she did not get to relish growing up.

Is it step?

Frazier asked if any of her twins' (Moroccan and Monroe) stepbrothers or sisters could join in enjoying the festive season in Mariah's special way.

In her reply, the singer said she did not think its supposed to be called step-siblings since she's not married to Nick.

"Is it step? I don't think it's step. If you're not married to the person, I don't know about that," she said.

Mariah appeared not to entertain the talk of her kids having siblings out of her home and as far as she's concerned, they only have one brother and sister.

Nick Cannon's therapist strongly suggests celibacy after his 7th child arrived

A few months back, Briefly News reported that Nick disclosed that his therapist had suggested celibacy after he welcomed his seventh child. Speaking during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 40-year-old father of seven disclosed what his therapist told him.

“My therapist said I should be celibate. Okay, give me a break. I’m going to take a break from having kids,” Cannon said.

Nick welcomed three children in June alone: Son Zen and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with model Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa, respectively.

Cannon’s ex, Brittany Bell, gave birth to their daughter, Powerful Queen, six months before that. The two also share a 4-year-old son named Golden. While seven kids might seem like a lot, it’s exactly what Nick has always wanted.

