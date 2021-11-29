Geraldo Rivera: net worth, age, children, spouse, height, salary, education, profiles
Geraldo Rivera is a renowned reporter, author, political journalist, and television personality who has had a long and illustrious career. He is a senior correspondent for Fox News and the host of a series of breaking news specials. He has earned several honours for his investigative reporting on subjects as diverse as mistreated psychiatric patients and the passing of John Lennon and Elvis Presley.
What is Geraldo Rivera's real name and why does he have to use a cane? Briefly has the answers and more!
Geraldo Rivera's profile
- Full name: Gerald Miguel Rivera
- Nickname: Geraldo or Jerry
- Famous for: Investigative journalism
- Gender: Male
- Place of birth: New York City
- Date of birth: 4 July 1943
- Zodiac: Cancer
- Geraldo Rivera's age: 78 years in 2021
- Current residence: Shaker Heights, Ohio
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Puerto Rican and Russian/Jewish
- Sexuality: Straight
- Geraldo Rivera's political party: Republican
- Geraldo Rivera's spouse: Erica Michelle Levy
- Geraldo Rivera's children: Simone, Cruz, Solita, Gabriel and Isabella
- Parents: Lillian and Cruz
- Siblings: Craig, Wilfredo, Irene and Sharon
- Geraldo Rivera's height: 1,76 m
- Weight: 176 lbs
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Hair colour: Grey
- Geraldo Rivera's education: State University of New York Maritime College; University of Arizona (BS); Brooklyn Law School (JD)
- Occupation: journalist, attorney, author, political commentator, and former TV host
- Geraldo Rivera's salary: $2.5 million
- Geraldo Rivera's net worth: $20 million in 2021
- Instagram: @geraldo.rivera
- Facebook: GeraldoRivera
- Twitter: @GeraldoRivera
- Website: geraldo.com
Biography
What nationality is Geraldo Rivera? This acclaimed talk show host was born in New York City on the 4th of July 1943 to a Russian Jewish mother, Lillian, and a Puerto Rican father, Cruz. He was born as Gerald Miguel, and he carries his father's surname.
He graduated from Arizona State University before receiving a JD from Brooklyn Law School.
This successful reporter has been married five times, the most recent being Erica Michelle Levy, whom he wed in 2003. These women have blessed him with three daughters, Simone, Solita, Gabriel, Isabella, and a son, Cruz.
Geraldo Rivera's daughter, Simone (21), was lucky enough to live through the terrorist attack in Paris on 13 November 2021.
Career
This Emmy Award-winning journalist had his big break in 1970 with the interviews he released after being hired as the attorney for a group of high-profile Puerto Rican activists.
He proceeded to work in New York's journalism scene at WABC-TV, Good Morning America, and 20/20. Geraldo Rivera's Willowbrook State School piece earned him a Peabody Award in 1972, which was about the mistreatment of psychiatric patients at the institution.
He worked at ABC until 1985 when he was dismissed for challenging ABC News president Roone Arledge, who refused to run an article on President John F. Kennedy's romance with actress Marilyn Monroe.
In 1986, the controversial reporter published The Mystery of Al Capone's Vault, which earned him much recognition, and in 1987, he began anchoring the talk show Geraldo.
He joined CNBC in 1994 to host Rivera Live before becoming a correspondent for NBC in 1997, following the trial of US President Bill Clinton. Rivera joined the Fox News Channel as a military correspondent in 2001.
Movies and TV shows:
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- A Miracle in Spanish Harlem
- All About Steve
- My Name Is Earl
- Phineas and Ferb
- The Sopranos
- Sail to the Century
- Seinfeld
- Primary Colors
- Contact
- Baywatch
- The Critic
- Perry Mason
- The Bonfire of the Vanities
- The People Next Door
What did Kurt Vonnegut say about Geraldo Rivera?
These two share a connection through Edith Vonnegut, who was married to the prestigious reporter from 1971 to 1975. Unfortunately, he was allegedly unfaithful, which led to these comments:
"He's obviously a scumbag, because he started making love to other people and betraying my daughter and her innocence from the very beginning. If I see Jerry again, I'll spit in his face."
How old is Geraldo Rivera?
In 2021, the Fox News reporter celebrated his 78th birthday. Geraldo Rivera's wife's age is 46, meaning that there is a 31-year age gap between the two. Considering that this is his longest marriage, we can agree that this age difference has not been detrimental to the couple.
What disease does Geraldo Rivera have?
In 2010, the Fox News presenter underwent spinal surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. After the procedure, when he awoke, he discovered that something had gone wrong and that his right foot was significantly impacted.
He began legal proceedings against the hospital, which denied any malpractice and claimed that the foot was injured during the recovery period.
Geraldo Rivera's health otherwise seems to be in good form.
How much is Geraldo Rivera worth?
This award-winning reporter has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2021, earning a salary of around salary at $2.5 million.
Geraldo Rivera is a complex character who is not afraid to cause a stir with his controversial investigative journalism. Heading to his eighties, he has had a very accomplished career in the media. His professional range branches from acting to hosting talk shows to high-profile news stories; a man of many wonders.
