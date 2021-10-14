Laura Ingraham is a controversial news broadcaster best known for her provocative contribution to the Fox News channel. This opinionated host started out on the radio with The Laura Ingraham Show and has moved over to television and podcasts over the past few years. However, her views are so controversial that her own brother has been publicly calling her out on her negative judgements and complete lack of tolerance for diversity. In this article, we discuss that and more!

Laura Ingraham was sued for $2.4 million by a music professor for showing him in a bad light in her articles. Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Despite all of the controversies, things are not so black and white, as she is the proud mother of three adoptive children, so she can not be all that bad. This contentious news broadcaster was on the cover of 'The New York Times Magazine' in 1995, after writing a story about 'rising young conservatives,' Find out her other accomplishments with Briefly.co.za.

Laura Ingraham's profile

Full name: Laura Anne Ingraham

Laura Anne Ingraham Famous for: Ingraham Angle on Fox News

Ingraham Angle on Fox News Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Glastonbury, Connecticut

Glastonbury, Connecticut Date of birth: 19 June 1963

19 June 1963 Zodiac: Gemini

Gemini Laura Ingraham's age: 58 years in 2021

58 years in 2021 Current residence: Mclean, Virginia

Mclean, Virginia Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: English, Irish and Polish

English, Irish and Polish Laura Ingraham's husband: none

none Laura Ingraham's children: Maria Caroline, Michael Dmitri and Nikolai Peter

Maria Caroline, Michael Dmitri and Nikolai Peter Laura Ingraham's parents: James Frederick Ingraham III, Anne Caroline

James Frederick Ingraham III, Anne Caroline Siblings: Curtis

Curtis Height: 6 ft 3 in

6 ft 3 in Weight: 59kg

59kg Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde School: Dartmouth College (BA); University of Virginia (JD)

Dartmouth College (BA); University of Virginia (JD) Occupation: Television host

Television host Laura Ingraham's net worth: $40 Million in 2021

$40 Million in 2021 Salary: $15 Million Per Year

$15 Million Per Year Instagram: @ingrahamangle

@ingrahamangle Facebook: LauraIngraham

LauraIngraham Twitter: @IngrahamAngle

@IngrahamAngle Laura Ingraham's store: lauraingraham.store

After graduating from law school, she worked as a law clerk under Ralph K. Winter, Jr., a Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals, in New York. Photo By Robert A. Reeder

Source: Getty Images

Laura Ingraham's biography

This controversial host was born on 19 June 1963 to James and Anne, a middle-class family living in Glastonbury, Connecticut. She has an older, gay brother, Curtis, but the two have been publicly estranged since 2018 due to Laura's opinionated views regarding diversity. His conservative sister has compared same-sex relationships to incest, and, according to Laura, transition-related treatment has been linked to "child abuse," and she would prefer to wear "adult diapers" than share a toilet with a transgender person.

“I think she’s a monster. She’s very smart, she’s well-spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead...“Our father was a Nazi sympathizer, racist, anti-Semite and homophobe. Like father like daughter?”

Laura Ingraham's brother, Curtis, is very vocal about his opinion of his controversial sister. @CurtisIngraham1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Where did Laura Ingraham go to school?

This highly educated woman attended Glastonbury High School, and she went on to graduate from the Ivy League university, Dartmouth College, in 1985, where she was the editor-in-chief for the college newspaper. She furthered her education at the University of the Virginia School of Law, earning herself a professional doctorate in law in 1991.

Laura Ingraham's love life

Her first notable relationship was with the New Jersey Democratic Senator, Robert Torricelli, before the renowned writer Dinesh D'Souza, proposed to Laura. Unfortunately, both relationships came to an end.

She publicised her engagement to businessman James V. Reyers in April 2005. Sadly, in May, she revealed on the air that the ceremony would be cancelled owing to her health difficulties. Her breast cancer procedure was held on 26 April 2005.

The conservative radio host is not romantically involved in a public relationship at the moment. However, she is a single mother to three adoptive children, Michael Dmitri and Nikolai Peter (both born in Russia) and Maria Caroline (from Guatemala).

Laura Ingraham with her children (from left) Nikolai, (7) Dimitri, (9) and their eldest sister, Maria, (12) Photo by Marvin Joseph

Source: Getty Images

Laura Ingraham's TV shows:

The Ingraham Angle (2019-2021)

(2019-2021) Fox Files (2020-2021)

(2020-2021) The Five (2021)

(2021) Tucker Carlson Tonight (2016-2020)

(2016-2020) Watters' World (2017)

(2017) Media Buzz (2014-2017)

(2014-2017) Hannity (2016-2017)

(2016-2017) Special Report with Bret Baier (2016-2017)

(2016-2017) The Simpsons as the voice of Dr. Zilowitz (2015)

(2015) This Week (2012-2015)

(2012-2015) Just in with Laura Ingraham (2008)

(2008) The ½ Hour News Hour (2007)

(2007) The Factor (2004-2015)

(2004-2015) The View (2003-2010)

(2003-2010) Politically Incorrect (1997)

(1997) The Contributors (1996)

Laura Ingraham landed herself in hot water again after publicly taunted David Hogg, a Stoneman Douglas High School survivor, about his views on the need for gun control. Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

Where is the Laura Ingraham Show filmed?

The Ingraham Angle is one of the most-watched TV news shows today, well-known for Laura's outspoken beliefs and provocative statements. This controversial news broadcast is recorded in New York City at the Production Locations of Washington, DC and first aired on 30 October 2017. The Production company responsible is Fox News, and the show runs for 60 minutes.

The original 3-hour-long radio show titled the Laura Ingraham Show upgraded from a radio station to a podcast platform on PodcastOne in 2018. The reason for this transition was to make things more efficient for the popular news anchor, who stated:

"While hosting a prime-time television show and raising three children on my own, continuing a three-hour morning radio show was no longer feasible," Ingraham said in the announcement. "Although I will greatly miss my radio listeners and affiliates, working late nights and early mornings has taken a toll on my family life."

In April 2001, she launched her own show called ‘The Laura Ingraham Show’ which was aired on 306 radio stations. Photo by Rich Lipski

Source: Getty Images

Whether or not you agree with her controversial statements, you cannot deny that Laura Ingraham has made a success of herself as a news broadcaster. Instead of waiting for a man to start a family, she took matters into her own hands.

Her strong will and fierce nature were beneficial in her battle with breast cancer and has kept her on the air since the 1990s. Over the years, Laura Ingraham's net worth has increased and she continues to wow audiences worldwide.

