J.K. Rowling did not simply write a novel; she created an entire magical universe into which readers could be submerged as they followed the young Harry Potter along his quest to defeat Lord Voldemort, the epitome of evil. As a result, the infamous Harry Potter became a global sensation, with books, movies, merchandise and even theme parks dedicated to our favourite wizarding world. Her ingenious ideas led J.K. Rowling to become the first author to reach the billionaire status.

J.K. Rowling's original Harry Potter manuscript was turned down by 12 publishers before being discovered by Bloomsbury. Photo by Dominic Lipinski

Source: Getty Images

The original Harry Potter series includes seven books and nine movies, excluding the three Fantastic Beasts films and other various spin-off shows. Here is all you need to know about your favourite author.

J.K. Rowling's profile

Full name: Joanne Rowling

Joanne Rowling Nickname: Jo

Jo Pseudo-name: Robert Galbraith

Robert Galbraith Famous for: the creator of Harry Potter

the creator of Harry Potter Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Yate, United Kingdom

Yate, United Kingdom Date of birth: 31 July 1965

31 July 1965 Zodiac: Leo

Leo J.K. Rowling's age: 56 in 2021

56 in 2021 Current residence: Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight husband: Neil Murray

Neil Murray children: Jessica Isabel (1993), David Gordon (2003) and Mackenzie Jean (2005)

Jessica Isabel (1993), David Gordon (2003) and Mackenzie Jean (2005) Siblings: Dianne

Dianne Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Copper blonde

Copper blonde School: University of Exeter

University of Exeter Occupation: Author

Author Net worth: $60 million in 2021

$60 million in 2021 J.K. Rowling's Instagram: @ jkrowling_official

jkrowling_official Facebook: J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling J.K. Rowling's Twitter: @ jkrowling.com

jkrowling.com Website: jkrowling.com

Rowling said she based the character of Hermione Granger on her 11-year-old self. Photo by Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

J.K. Rowling's biography

J.K. Rowling's full name is Joanne Rowling, but she chose to be known by her initials because she felt that her books would be taken more seriously if it was not apparent that the author is a woman. Joanne chose the "K" to honour her grandmother, Kathleen, but it is not legally her second name.

J.K. Rowling's story began on 31 July 1965 in Gloucestershire, England, where she was born to a Rolls Royce aircraft engineer and a high school science technician. She first started to show an interest in writing at the tender age of six, when she composed her first narrative, titled "Rabbit."

J.K. Rowling and Neil Murray have been married for a decade (in 2021) and are the proud parents of three children. Photo by Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

What did J.K. Rowling do before Harry Potter?

This talented author graduated with a BA in French and Classics from the University of Exeter in 1986, and her first job was working with translations for Amnesty International. Joanne then immigrated to Portugal to teach English, where she met her first husband, journalist Jorge Arantes. In 1993, the couple celebrated the birth of their daughter, Jessica, but sadly their marriage ended soon after.

The girls relocated back to England, where they moved in with Joanne's sister, Dianne, in Edinburgh. This single mother took her unemployment status as an opportunity to pour her heart out into the creation of the Harry Potter series, which would change her life forever.

Joanne was lucky enough to find love again in Dr Neil Murray, whom she wed on 26 December 2001. Rowling's family has since grown within their home in Scotland, with the addition of two more children, David and Mackenzie.

People watch a light show over Hogwarts Castle in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction at Universal Studios Beijing, 2021. Photo by Kevin Frayer

Source: Getty Images

J.K. Rowling's books

The first book, The Philosopher's Stone, was released in 1997 after struggling to get the book published by 12 different companies. However, once it was out on the shelves, Harry Potter was almost an instant success, having since sold over 500 million editions worldwide.

As the storyline developed and the fan base grew exponentially, the wizarding world became the new obsession for children and adults alike. As a result, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire broke the record in 2004 for the fastest-selling book in a single day.

When our journey with Harry, Ron and Hermione ended with The Deathly Hallows, Joanne wrote crime-themed literature under the pseudo-name Robert Galbraith titled The Cormoran Strike series. She has also started writing children stories, and J.K. Rowling's new book, The Christmas Pig, was recently released on 12 October 2021.

When this poster didn't even need the film title for everyone to know which film it was. Photo: @PotterWorldUK/Twitter

Source: Twitter

J.K. Rowling's movies

The Harry Potter movies, derived from the same name books, generated over $7.7 billion. The story became so well-known that the poster did not even need a title for the last film. It just goes to show how phenomenal Harry Potter is. The movies feature an all British cast at Rowling's request, starring Danielle Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, along with Helena Bonham Carter, Maggie Smith and the late Alan Rickman.

When discussing if she plans on taking the adventure further with the next wizarding generation, J.K. Rowling's quotes:

"I think pushing it on to Harry's grandchildren really would be quite a cynical move, and I'm not interested in doing that."

J.K. Rowling is an honourary graduate from Harvard University. Photo by Robert Spencer

Source: Getty Images

J.K. Rowling's speech

She earned an honorary degree from Harvard University, where she delivered an emotional commencement speech in 2008, which you can read in Very Good Lives: The Fringe Benefits of Failure and the Importance of Imagination. Rowling's nonprofit children's foundation, Lumos, received revenue from the book.

What is J.K. Rowling worth?

J.K. Rowling is the world's second-highest-paid writer, just after James Patterson. She was also the first author ever to reach billionaire status. In 2004, following the release of "The Order of the Phoenix", Joanne had earned her billionaire status, and in 2020, her net worth was estimated at $60 million.

Shoppers stroll around the official Harry Potter merchandise store in New York on June 3, 2021, after it opened earlier in the day. Photo by Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

J.K. Rowling inspired generations of people to believe in magic and get excited about books; one could argue that she changed the world in her own way. Her exceptional talents have surpassed what most could not even dream of achieving, and the Harry Potter fandom continues to increase in popularity almost 30 years later. We are eternally grateful for Joanne's contribution to the imaginations of millions of people across the globe.

READ ALSO: Tom Felton's net worth, age, wife, parents, height, movies, and TV shows

The guy you hate to love, Draco Malfoy, was brilliantly portrayed by Tom Felton, and nobody could have done a better job. Harry Potter was not his first featured film.

In September 2021, our favourite bad guy collapsed on the golf court. Briefly has all the insights to this story.

Source: Briefly.co.za