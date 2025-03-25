Siya and Rachel Kolisi React As Etzebeth Celebrates Wife Anlia on Her Birthday

South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth celebrated his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, on her 35th birthday with a lovely post on Instagram

The birthday celebratory post from the Stormers star sparked reactions from Siya Kolisi and his former partner Rachel Kolisi on social media

Fans also joined Rachel and Siya in celebrating Anlia on her 35th birthday on social media

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth has been joined by Siya Kolisi and his former partner Rachel Kolisi to celebrate his wife, Anlia, on her birthday.

Etzebeth took to his official Instagram page to celebrate the mother of his daughter. The couple has been together for a while and has constantly been sharing their moments together on social media.

Anlia was born on March 24, 1990, in Cape Town, South Africa, and she attended the Tshwane University of Technology.

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth celebrates his wife, Anlia, on her 35th birthday on social media. Photo: David Davies.

Source: Getty Images

Siya and Rachel Kolisi celebrate Anlia Etzebeth on her birthday

Etzebeth posted a picture of him and Anlia on social media with the caption "Birthday Girl ❤️💐🎉🎂" to celebrate the South African singer and actress.

Siya and Rachel took to the comment section of Etzebeth's post to wish Anlia a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday beautiful Anlia ❤️❤️," Rachel Kolisi said in the comment section.

Siya, who is a close pal of Eben and also a teammate in both club and country, also sent a happy birthday message to Anlia.

"Happy birthday @anliastar 🎉," the Springboks captain celebrates Etzebeth's wife.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi celebrate Anlia Etzebeth on her 35th birthday on social media. Photo: ebenetzebeth4.

Source: Instagram

Cheslin Kolbe's wife, Layla, also celebrated Anlia on her birthday by dropping a comment on Eben's post.

"Happy Birthday @anliastar ❤️ God bless always!" she said.

Netizens celebrate Anlia on her birthday

Christiaan Neethling said:

"Happy birthday Anlia, may God bless you over and over again!!! You were made for each other, love Chris."

your._local._veronica wrote on Etzebeth's post:

"Happy birthday @anliastar geniet jou b-day."

urzula lombard reacted to Eben's post:

"Congratulations Anlia with your birthday believe your handsome man Eben will spoil you. May the Lord save you for each other for a long time. Enjoy your day🎂🎁🎈🥳🍷❤️❤️"

the.amber.jade commented:

"Happy birthday @anliastar 🎉🎂🎁 Hope you are feeling LOVED and CELEBRATED!! 🔥"

Martie Pienaar added:

"Congratulations, blessed year for you and your family 🎂 🎊 🎉 🌺 🌹"

Crisché Etzebeth shared:

"Happy twin birthday ❤️ May dear Jesus bless you with everything that is just beautiful and good, even in length of days! ✨️ @anliastar."

chobe_house said:

"Happiest of birthdays from all the team at Chobe House 🙌"

hziese responded:

"Happy Birthday greetings from Sweden 💐A great picture from a lovely evening at @wolfgat."

Marianne Volker wrote:

"Happy Birthday Anlia, I hope your day was very special."

Brodie_Keelan_Tautau added:

"Beautiful couple, Happy birthday."

mrmlungu_masande celebrated Anlia:

"More life and more blessings to Anlia🔥"

