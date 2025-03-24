Big Zulu met former President Jacob Zuma on a plane, excitedly shared a picture on Instagram, and thanked him for the opportunity

Fans reacted with praise for Zuma, calling him the best president, while others admired Big Zulu’s respect for him

Other SA celebrities like Cyan Boujee and Jub Jub have also been pictured with Zuma, sparking social media discussions

Big Zulu could not keep calm after meeting former President Jacob Zuma on a plane and snapping a picture with him. The ecstatic singer shared a post, thanking the former leader for the opportunity.

Big Zulu reacted to meeting former President Jacob Zuma. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Big Zulu poses with Jacob Zuma

Big Zulu recently got the opportunity to meet and greet his idol, Jacob Zuma. The rapper headed to his Instagram page to reveal that he was allowed to sit with the former South African president and take a picture with him. He wrote:

"It was a great pleasure today seeing my father honourable Nxamalala gave me the opportunity to sit with him and take a picture👏🏿Thank you one love👏🏿"

Fans react to Big Zulu and Zuma's picture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the picture. Many hailed Jacob Zuma for being one of the greatest presidents this country has had. Others praised Zuma for his humility.

@nolimitjoe_13 wrote:

"The best president in South Africa's history. 🙌🙌"

@djelbowpro commented:

"The greatest president…. With big Zulu."

@ayanda_ten10 said:

"Siyabonga @bigzulu_sa for being respectful to uBaba 😊👏"

@mapisarema_official wrote:

"A banger loading featuring uBaba wa Duduzane 🔥"

@myeninomnotho added:

"Best man best president ever and no one will ever be like this man, Nxamalala wethu🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍"

@mazibuko_julia said:

"Hope you had a great time together 🙌🙌🙌"

@lihlengobese wrote:

"Everyone featured in this picture definitely made sure to participate 👍🏽👏😂❤️"

Big Zulu posted a picture with Jacob Zuma. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

SA celebs pictured with Jacob Zuma

Several South African celebrities have met the former president on several occasions. Controversial media personality Cyan Boujee made headlines when she claimed that she was related to the former statesman. The star shared a picture chilling with Jacob Zuma on the plane, causing a buzz on social media.

Uyajola 9/9 host Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub was also pictured alongside Jacob Zuma, days after dumping the EFF for the MK Party. Social media users praised the star for moving to the MK Party. The media personality has been campaigning for his new party. He was spotted handing out t-shirts to motorists on the highway.

Big Zulu and Emtee celebrate their new song's success

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu and Emtee are already reaping the rewards of squashing their beef, and we are here for it. Big Zulu is on cloud nine over the success of his collaboration with Emtee, Abazazi Bafunani, popularly known as 21 Questions.

The Imali Eningi hitmaker and Big Hustla set aside their differences after years of beefing. To seal the deal that they had really made peace, the duo hopped into the studio and cooked Abazazi Bafunani, which has had the streets on lock since its release on Friday, 7 March 2025.

Source: Briefly News