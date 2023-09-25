Richard Skelton Jr. is celebrated as the son of comedian Red Skelton and actress Georgia Davis. Red was an American entertainer and host of radio and television shows, the most popular being The Red Skelton Show. Sadly, his son passed away a few weeks before his birthday. However, what caused his death? And how old was he by the time he died?

American radio and television comedian Red Skelton at an unspecified event in New York, 1977. Photo by Robert R McElroy

Source: Getty Images

Red's career was marked by versatility, talent, and a commitment to providing clean and wholesome entertainment to audiences. However, losing his son, Richard Skelton Jr., significantly impacted his life, eventually influencing his philanthropic efforts in supporting charitable causes related to children's health and disability awareness.

How old is Richard Skelton Jr?

Richard Skelton Jr. was born in 1948. If he were alive today, he would be in his mid-70s as of 2023. However, as mentioned previously, Richard Skelton Jr. tragically passed away at nine in 1958.

Richard Skelton Jr.'s father

Red Skelton, whose real name was Richard Bernard Skelton, was born on July 18, 1913, in Vincennes, Indiana, USA. He died on September 17, 1997, at 84, in Rancho Mirage, California, USA. The cause of his death was pneumonia, which is a lung infection.

Red's death marked the end of a long and successful career in entertainment, which spanned several decades. He left behind a legacy of humour and laughter that continues to be celebrated by fans worldwide.

The experience of losing a child influenced his philanthropic efforts in supporting charitable causes related to children's health and disability awareness. Photo: @Skelton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Red Skelton's career

Skelton had a problematic childhood and began performing in circuses and travelling shows at a young age to help support his family. He was known for his long and successful career in various forms of entertainment, including radio, television, film, and live performances.

Here is a more detailed look at the different aspects of his career:

Early career in Vaudeville and Radio (1930s)

Red Skelton honed his comedic skills and developed a range of characters during this period. In the 1930s, he transitioned to radio and became a popular radio personality, earning recognition for his talent in creating humorous characters and sketches.

Film career (1940s-1950s)

Skelton made his mark in Hollywood during the 1940s and 1950s, starring in numerous films. Some of his notable film roles include:

1 941: Whistling in the Dark

1948: The Fuller Brush Man

1949: Neptune's Daughter

1953: The Clown

1942: Whistling in Dixie

1942: Panama Hattie

1944: Bathing Beauty

1948: The Fuller Brush Man

1949: Neptune's Daughter

1950: The Yellow Cab Man

1951: Excuse My Dust.

Red was an American entertainer and host of radio and television shows, the most popular being The Red Skelton Show. Photo: @Skelton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Red Skelton Show (1951-1971)

The pinnacle of Red Skelton's career was his long-running television variety show, The Red Skelton Show, which aired from 1951 to 1971. The show featured a mix of comedy sketches, guest appearances, and musical performances.

Skelton's ability to create and portray various characters, including Clem Kadiddlehopper, Freddie the Freeloader, and many others, made the show immensely popular. It became a family-friendly staple of American television.

Artistic pursuits

In addition to his work in comedy, Skelton was an accomplished artist. He created thousands of paintings during his lifetime, often incorporating humour into his artwork. His artistic talent was essential to his life; he used it as a form of self-expression.

Philanthropy

Red Skelton established the Red Skelton Foundation, which supported various charitable causes, including children's hospitals and educational initiatives.

Honours and awards

Skelton received numerous awards and honours throughout his career, including three Emmy Awards for his television work. In 1988, he was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, recognizing his contributions to the medium.

Legacy

His timeless and family-friendly humour characterizes Red Skelton's legacy. His ability to make people laugh through his characters and comedic sketches left a lasting impact on entertainment.

Red having a good time in New York, New York, 1977. Photo by Robert R McElroy

Source: Getty Images

Did Red Skeleton have children?

Red Skelton had two children during his lifetime. A son named Richard Skelton Jr. was born on May 20, 1948, and a daughter named Valentina Marie Skelton was born on May 5, 1947.

What happened to Red Skelton's son?

His son passed away at the age of nine in 1958. Richard Skelton Jr.'s cause of death was leukaemia, a cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow. This was a devastating loss for Red Skelton and his family.

What caused Red Skelton's daughter's death?

Red Skelton's daughter, Valentina Marie Skelton, was previously married to Carlos Jose Alonso, and they had a daughter, Sabrina Maureen Alonso, on August 23, 1970. Valentine allegedly passed away on April 8, 2022, in Rancho Mirage after a terminal illness.

How much was Red Skelton worth when he died?

The comedian had a net worth of $30 million at his death. He was a celebrated comedian and show host.

Above is everything that happened to Red Skelton's son, Richard Skelton Jr. The cause of his death was leukaemia, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. Leukaemia can be a severe and life-threatening disease. Unfortunately, Richard Skelton Jr. succumbed to this illness at a very young age, which was a profound tragedy for the Skelton family.

READ ALSO: Is Timothee Chalamet gay? Everything about the American actor

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Timothee Chalamet. Who is he? Chalamet is a French-American actor who gained significant recognition for his versatile acting abilities and has earned a reputation as one of his generation's most talented young actors.

As his fame grows, fans have been questioning the star's sexuality. He convincingly plays gay characters on screen but has been linked to women off-screen.

Source: Briefly News