The Bee Gees galvanised the 1970s disco scene with their album Saturday Night Fever (1977). The group became one of the most celebrated disco artists, with many fans still enjoying their music for decades. Barry Gibb is one of the band's members with an impressive net worth. What is Barry Gibb's net worth, and who was the richest Bee Gee?

Although Saturday Night Fever was not their first album, it was the one that put them on the map as iconic musicians in the disco genre, winning multiple Grammy Awards for the album alone. They went on to win various awards throughout their careers, cementing themselves as pioneers in the disco genre.

Profile summary and bio

Barry Gibb’s health has stayed steady throughout the decades, but he does have a painful health condition. The star 'could not get out of bed' at a stage due to his 'extensive arthritis'. In 2001, he said: 'I suffer from extensive arthritis, so it is pretty much everywhere.' His health remains good otherwise.

Barry Gibb's age

The beloved singer was born on September 1, 1946, making him 77 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Barry Gibb's spouse

The beloved singer was married twice, first to Maureen Bates, from 1966 to 1970. Little to no information is available on their meeting or why they split, and Maureen went on to live a private life outside of the public eye since their divorce.

Barry initially met his now-wife, Linda Gray, in 1967. The couple met on the set of Top of the Pops in London and instantly hit it off. The couple married in 1970 and have been happily married since.

How old is Barry Gibb's wife?

Linda Gray was born on September 12, 1940. This makes her 83 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Barry Gibb's siblings

Barry has four siblings: Lesley Gibb, Robin Gibb, Maurice Gibb, and Andy Gibb. Lesley Gibb was born on January 12, 1945, in Douglas, Isle of Man, and has remained a reclusive figure.

Robin Hugh Gibb was born on December 22, 1949, in Douglas, Isle of Man. He was one of the Bee Gees, as was Maurice Ernest Gibb. Maurice was also born as Robin's twin brother on December 22, 1949.

Andrew Roy Gibb, the last brother, was born on March 5, 1958, in Manchester, United Kingdom. He unfortunately passed away on March 10, 1988. The singer-songwriter and actor died from Myocarditis.

Who was the richest Gibb brother?

Robin was among the richest siblings, sparking curiosity about his net worth. How much is Robin Gibb's estate worth? Robin Gibb’s net worth was $80 million at the time of his death in 2012, but other reports state his entire estate was valued at £93 million.

According to The Age, Maurice Gibb’s net worth, including assets, was $2 million, leaving it all to his wife and children. Andy Gibb's net worth was reportedly $5 million at his death.

Lesley Gibb's net worth is mainly reported as $8 million but remains unconfirmed. This means that Barry Gibb is the richest Gibb brother.

How much is Barry Gibb worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and various other sources, Barry Gibb’s net worth is $140 million. His second-richest sibling has a net worth of $80 million.

How much did Barry Gibb pay for Johnny Cash's house?

Iconic singer Johnny Cash's home, which he shared with his long-term partner, June, was put on the market in 2003. Barry Gibb bought the house in 2005 for $2.3 million.

Unfortunately, a tragic fire began while renovations were underway in the home in 2007, leaving the house in limbo. The home was sold to a local couple in 2020 for $3.2 million.

Barry Gibb's net worth is substantial, thanks to his role in the massively commercial group Bee Gees. Their loyal fans who have continued to support their work have helped them gather a significant net worth to support themselves and their loved ones following their tragic passings.

