Little known facts about Maureen Bates and Barry Gibb's relationship

Get the little-known facts about Maureen Bates. Who is she? She is the ex-wife of Barry Gib. Born Barry Alan Crompton Gibb, he is an English-Australian songwriter, singer and musician. Besides, he is the founding member of Bee Gees, one of the world's most commercially successful pop groups. So, how did the two meet? How has been their relationship? Do they have kids together?

What happened to Barry Gibb's first wife?

Sir Barry Alan became world-famous as the leader of the Bee Gees, one of the most commercially successful musical acts in history. But, who is the woman behind his fame? On August 2, 1966, he married Maureen Bates. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last long as they divorced in 1970. So, what led to their divorce? Unfortunately, this article has little known facts about Maureen and their relationship with Barry.

Maureen Bates and Barry Gibb's relationship

Barry's first wife was Maureen. He dated her for a few months before tying the knot on August 22, 1966. However, they had a lot of misunderstandings in their marriage. They decided to call it quits, and in 1970, their divorce was finalized. Did Barry Gibb have any children with Maureen Bates? The couple had one child. Maureen Bates's daughter is Lesley Evans, born on May 28, 1968.

Was Barry Gibb married more than once?

Yes. Two months after their divorce, Barry tied the knot with his now-wife, Linda Gray. Gibbs first met Linda on the set of Top of the Pops in London. He says there was an instant connection with the former Miss Edinburgh when he set eyes on her in 1967 on TV.

They tied the knot three years after meeting on September 1, 1970. Coincidentally, it was Barry's 24th birthday. Three years into their marriage, they welcomed their first son on December 1. They later on continued to welcome their other children. They are happily raising their four children together.

Above are the little known facts about Maureen and her relationship with Gibb. Is Maureen Bates still alive? Yes. She is still alive, although her whereabouts are not public. Ever since her divorce from Gibb, she has been living a private life away from the public eye.

