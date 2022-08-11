Who is Wanda Zuma? Age, girlfriend, education, career, education, profiles

Wanda Zuma is a South African actor, poet, and musician from Kwa-Zulu Natal. He became famous following his starring role as Nkosi Zwide in the eTV soapie House of Zwide. So, how did the South African celebrity begin his career? Does he have a girlfriend? What is his net worth? Read more here to find out!

Wanda Juma is credited for his two award-winning theatre plays, Mind games and Black collar. He also acted in these plays, making him one of the sought-after actors in South Africa. Read more about Wanda Zuma's biography below.

Wanda Zuma's profiles and bio

Full name Wanda Blaq Zuma Celebrated name Wanda Zuma Date of birth September 7, 1991 Age 31 years (As of 2022) Place of birth Durban Country South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Occupation Actor, Writer and Director Height 1.9m Education Grosvenor Boy's High School College The South African Film Institute Net worth $100,000 Instagram @wandablaqzuma Facebook Wanda Blaq Zuma Twitter @wanda_zuma

Wanda Zuma's age

Zuma was born on September 7, 1991, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa. Thus, he is 31 years old as of 2022. Zuma is a renowned actor, director and award-winning writer best known for playing Nkosi Zwide on House of Zwide, an eTV telenovela which replaced Rhythm City. He has also had other roles in films like Game of Hearts and Young Adults.

Wanda Zuma's education

Before enrolling at Grosvenor Boy's High School, he attended a local primary school and obtained his matric in 2009. The school was in Bluff, a few kilometres from his home township in Umlazi. It was predominantly a white school.

He later proceeded to Creative Arts College, where he studied Performing Arts and graduated in 2014. After that, he attended formal training at The South African Film Institute to strengthen his acting skills.

Wanda Zuma's parents

He was brought up by his parents but spent most of his childhood with his father's boss. There is little info concerning his parents, but it is believed his father worked for a Caucasian man in the suburbs.

Who is Wanda Zuma's girlfriend?

Zuma is believed to be dating Ayanda Brandy Nzimande from Scandal. They have not come clear about their relationship, but there are speculations as Aya is fond of posting their pictures together on her social media platforms.

Before acting

Nkosi from House of Zwide's real name is Wanda Blaq Zuma. He loved acting from a tender age and once performed an Afrikaans script even without knowledge.

He, however, attributes most of his passion for acting to reading drama books in class. He would later dramatize moments because of how fun it was for him, and he later took a course in acting.

His journey was not all smooth as many would want to imagine. But, just like his agemates, he went through his set of challenges. He, at one point, worked as a call centre agent for a year before he got a chance to enrol in college.

Acting career

Immediately after formal training in acting, Zuma was fortunate to land several theatre productions, films and soapies before his breakthrough in the House of Zwide.

In 2015, he played a leading role in Game of Heart, produced by Creative Arts College.

In 2018, he played lead roles in Young Adults and Love and Maskandi, produced by NFVT Triangle post.

He has also been on TV series where he played a guest artist on SABC1 drama Uzalo and Mzansi Magic telenovela E'hostela.

Later in 2019, he played the role of Mthunzi in the eTV soapie Imbewu in an episode aired on June 4, 2019.

In 2020, he played a supporting role in the final season of Mzansi Magic Isibata, where he played the role of Detective Mthaka Mngomezulu.

House of Zwide

In 2021, the celebrated actor landed his first starring drama role of Nkosi Zwide on House of Zwide. Nkosi is eye candy and every woman's dream man, but he has demons.

Television Roles

eHostela - Season 1 as Jama's Crew

House of Zwide - Season 1 as Nkosi Zwide

House of Zwide - Season 2 as Nkosi Zwide

Imbewu - Season 2 as Mthunzi

Imbewu - Season 4 as Mthunzi

Isibaya - Season 8 as Det Mthaka

Uzalo - Season 3 as Hitman

Wanda Zuma's net worth

The celebrated actor has a net worth estimated at $100,000. He earns his income from his films and TV shows. However, he is expected to be worth more in the future as he gains more experience in acting.

Is Wanda Zuma related to Jacob Zuma?

No! Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is a South African politician who served as the fourth president of South Africa from 2009 to 2018.

Above is everything you would love to know about Wanda Zuma, better known as a performing artist, a name he derives for his love to perform. He is a multitalented artist who excels in whatever he explores and finds himself good at poetry, music or acting.

