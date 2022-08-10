Nomazizi Mtshotahiza is a prominent South African woman known for working in her country's economy's health and legal sectors. This was before and after she married Cyril Ramaphosa, who later became vice president and, more recently, president of South Africa. She never got to earn the First Lady of South Africa title, but she was an enigma with brilliant works even without the caps of political titles.

Nomazizi Mtshotshiza was multi-talented and used her brilliance to improve the organisation of important aspects of the South African system. She was an activist and the leader of several private and public organisations. Nomazizi was a role model to several people she met during her various tenures as the head of some organisations.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Nomazizi Mtshotshiza Gender Female Date of birth 30th March 1944 Date of death 22nd February 2008 Age at death 63 years old Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Duncan Village, East London, South Africa Residence at the time of death South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Natural black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Nyameka Mtshotshisa Father Mbangeli Mtshotshisa Siblings Four Marital status Divorced (married between 1991 and 1993) Ex-husband Cyril Ramaphosa Children One School KwaMhlongo Primary School, Methodist Primary School, Welsh High School, and Healdtown High School University University of South Africa Profession Nurse, legal advocate, entrepreneur, and political activist

Background information

Nomazizi was a South African political activist and entrepreneur born in Duncan Village, East London, South Africa, on 30th March 1944. Nomazizi Mtshotshiza's parents were Mbangeli and Nyameka.

Nomazizi was well educated and attended KwaMhlongo Primary School and Methodist Primary School for her elementary studies before moving on to Welsh High School, where she obtained her junior certificate sometime in 1961. After completing junior education, she proceeded to Healdtown High School.

She commenced training as a nurse at the Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth and later obtained a degree in nursing. After working in the health sector for a couple of years, she returned to school for a law degree and chose the University of South Africa.

Career

Nomazizi has an extensive career in various sectors of the South African economy and was a major player anywhere she chose.

After qualifying as a midwife and registered nurse at Livingstone Hospital, she worked with various public and private hospitals in Port Elizabeth, Zeerust, Johannesburg, and Mafikeng.

She became interested in the legal system and began working for the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADEL). She soon registered for a degree in Law at the University of South Africa.

Nomazizi met and became friends with prominent personalities like Johnny de Lange, Chief Justice Pius Langa, Kader Asmal, Advocate Selby Baqwa, Azhar Cachalia, and Silas Nkanunu. At the same time, she took the credit for being the one who gave a former Minister of Transportation, Jeff Radebe, his first job out of prison.

Nomazizi parted ways with NADEL and founded a telecommunications company named Midi, which became the parent company for eTV; she was also the chairman at Telkom. Her experience led her to sit on the board of companies like Chris Hani-Baragwanath Reconstruction Trust, Mvelaphanda Resources, and Maweng Resources.

Marital life

Despite her successfully busy work life, Nomazizi was a wife and mother at some point, although the former status was short-lived. Nomazizi Mtshotshisa's daughter, Tulisa, was born during her brief marriage to Cyril Ramaphosa, now South African president.

Nomazizi was, however, the second wife of the current president. So, who is Cyril Ramaphosa's first wife? Hope Ramaphosa holds this title, and they were married for a little over a decade between 1978 and 1989.

Cyril Ramaphosa is enjoying his third stint in marital conjugation with his new wife, Tshepo Motsepe. They got married in 1996. So, is Tshepo Motsepe a doctor? Yes, the South African first lady is a trained physician.

What language does Cyril Ramaphosa speak?

Nomazizi's ex-husband and current president of South Africa is fluent in most of the languages indigenous to South Africans, including Afrikaan, Venda, Sotho, Zulu and Ndebele. On top of this, his English proficiency is top-notch.

How old is Ramaphosa?

Cyril Ramaphosa is currently 69 years old; he was born on 17th November 1952. This means that Nomazizi was eight years older than him during their marriage.

Nomazizi Mtshotshisa's cause of death

Nomazizi passed away on 22nd February 2008, shortly before celebrating her 64th birthday. According to reports, she battled ill health for a while and eventually gave in to complications from cancer.

Tributes poured in when her death was confirmed, and most people spoke about how much of a positive influence she was to them.

It has been over a decade since Nomazizi Mtshotshiza passed away, but her legacies continue to stand and speak of her tenacity and success while she walked the realm of men.

