The most significant brands that make a huge impact within the business world would be those that fall under fast-moving consumer goods, also known as FMCG companies. These corporations make considerably low-cost consumables such as drinks, food and toiletries. But what are the leading FMCG companies in South Africa in 2022?
FMCG brands are arguably some of the most vital in the economy, as they are the bread and butter of businesses since they are essential for everyday living. You can find a chain of convenience stores on almost every corner, showing just how significant they are relating to the economic hold they possess.
Questions like 'which of the following is an FMCG company?' and 'which is the biggest FMCG company in India?' show the public's keen interest in learning more about these kinds of corporations. However, before we get into the list, let us discuss some other details further.
What is the FMCG brand, and why is it important?
First, let us look into the concept further. These previously mentioned fast-moving consumer goods play a much bigger role in the global economic state than we realise, with the sector surpassing $52.75 billion in 2018 and much higher projects estimated for the years to follow. Since they make up such a large chunk of money distributed globally, it is interesting to know which companies currently play such a large role in our economic state.
What is the biggest FMCG company?
According to various reports, Coca-Cola comes out as the most successful company of its kind under the FMCG companies, with 42% of users per product (more on the correct niche terminology here). In addition, a total of 17 brands which fall under the FMCG label have since broken the billion statistic threshold, being chosen by consumers more than one billion times a year worldwide.
What are FMCG companies in South Africa?
So knowing all of this, what are the corporates in South Africa that hold this level of power? Here is a list of the top performing FMCG companies in the country, in no particular order.
50. Tetra Pak
Contact details:
- 22 Skeen Blvd, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2007
- 010 601 7001
- christina.appelgren@tetrapak.com
49. Mpact Plastics
Contact details:
- 4th floor, 3 Melrose Boulevard, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg
- 011 994 5500
- info@mpact.co.za
48. Premier FMCG - Durban Wheat Mill and Bakery
- 341 Sydney Rd, Congela, Durban, 4013
- 031 250 4400
- sales@premierfmcg.com
47. Premier FMCG - Nelspruit Depot
- 10 Wilken St, Rocky Drift, White River, 1240
- 013 752 2234
- sales@premierfmcg.com
46. Premier FMCG -Vereeniging Wheat Mill
- 2 Eisenhower St, Vereeniging, 1939
- 016 455 1010
- sales@premierfmcg.com
45. Premier FMCG - Kroonstad Maize Mill
- 3rd St, Ventersburg, 9450
- 056 216 4600
- Customercare@premierfmcg.com
44. Premier FMCG – Pretoria Wheat Mill
- 300 Kuit St, Waltloo, Pretoria, 0184
- 012 803 9590
- customercare@premierfmcg.com
43. Liberty Food Pty Ltd
- 15 Purlin Street North, Clayville East, Olifantsfontein, 1665
- 011 695 2300
42. Clorox Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Eastbury House, 20 Georgian Crescent, Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2021
- 011 875 5900
- info@glad.co.za
41. Bliss Brands (Pty) Ltd
- 66 Springbok Rd, Industria, Johannesburg, 2093
- 011 474 2626
- sales@blissbrands.com
40. Verigreen (Pty) Ltd
- 37 Gillitts Rd, New Germany, Pinetown, 3610
- 031 700 1005
- sales@verigreen.co.za
39. Premier FMCG - Manhattan Sweets
- 36 Gross St, Tunney Industrial, Germiston, 1429
- 011 573 7200
- customercare@premierfmcg.com
38. Essco Foods
- 70 Commando Rd, Industria West, Johannesburg, 2092
- 011 038 5000
- sales@domains.co.za
37. Beiersdorf Consumer Products (Pty) Ltd
- 21 Lighthouse Rd, Umhlanga, 4319
- 031 267 8500
36. Lotus South Africa Manufacturing
- Voortrekker street, Wolseley, Breede River Valley 6830
- +329 376 2611
35. Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa
- Linbro Business Park, Frankenwald, Johannesburg, 2065
- 087 283 2222
34. Avi Fieldmarketing
- 36 Quality Rd, Isando, Kempton Park, 1600
- 010 207 0700
33. Brands 2 Africa
- 19 Cowley Rd, Kleve Hill Park, Sandton, 2191
- 011 463 1849
- info@brands2africa.com
32. Diplomat Distributors
- 8 Corobrik St, Meadowdale, Germiston, 1401
- 086 199 9963
- info_dsa@diplomat-global.com
31. Litmo Trading, Food Importers and Distributors
- Progress Industrial Centre, CNR North and 4th St, Wynberg, Sandton, 2090
- 082 330 2289
- sales@litmotrading.co.za
30. Napking - Airlaid Napkins
- Kyalami Business Park, 10 Indianapolis St, Midrand, 1684
- 086 162 5675
- orders@napking.co.za
29. BATSA KZN
3 Riverhorse Rd, New Dawn Park, Newlands East, 4037
031 534 0800
28. Formfoods
- 6B John Costas Rd, Plankenbrug, Stellenbosch, 7600
- 021 883 8213
27. Promeal (Pty) Ltd
- 133 Neil Hare Rd, Atlantis Industrial, Cape Town, 7349
- 0800 005 182
- careline@promeal.co.za
26. Lotus House (Kwa Muti Wholesalers cc)
- 194 Main Reef Rd, Westgate, Johannesburg, 2048
- 011 834 8270
- info@lotusproducts.co.za
25. Sunnyfield Group head office
- 134 Stephen Dlamini (Essenwood) Rd, Musgrave, Durban
- 031 201 7089
- sales@sunnyfieldgroup.co.za
24. Illovo Sugar Ltd.
- 1 Nokwe Avenue, Ridgeside, Umhlanga Rocks, Durban
- 031 508 4300
23. Rolfe Laboratories
- Kingfisher Office Park, Mount Edgecombe Country Estate 2, Mount Edgecombe, 4302
- 031 502 3301
- info@rolfelab.co.za
22. Ladine Professional Care
- 14th Eastgate Commercial Gardens Park, 37 14th St, Marlboro, Sandton, 2063
- 011 617 2400
- ladine@henkel.com
21. Unilever Lord's View (Ice Cream Factory)
- 01 Poplar Crescent Lord's View Industrial Park, Chloorkop, 1619
- 010 065 0498
20. Acorn Group of Companies
- Northlands Business Park, NewMarket Rd, Northriding, Johannesburg, 2162
- 011 704 6100
- info@acorngroup.co.za
19. Pioneer Foods International
- Silver Stream Business Park, 10 Muswell Rd S, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191
- 011 300 3600
- consumercare@pioneerfoods.co.za
18. BM Food Manufacturers JHB
- Portion 73, Lindley, Lanseria, 1748
- 011 659 2466
17. Lodestone Brands Pty Ltd
- 2nd Floor, Avon Place, 15 Quantum St, Technopark, Stellenbosch, 7600
- 021 880 5700
16. Willowton Oil & Cake Mills
- 266 Ohrtmann Road, Willowton, Pietermaritzburg, 3201
- 033 355 7800
- sales@willowtongroup.com
15. Form Scaff Boksburg
- Angelo, Boksburg
- formscaff@formscaff.com
14. Southern Trading Co
- 28 Kykoedie St, Mbombela, 1201
- 013 752 6980
13. Cape Cookies CC
- North View, 726 Richards Dr, Halfway House, Midrand, 1685
- 011 805 8169
- orders@capecookies.com
12. AGRANA Fruit South Africa
- 36 Fortune St, City Deep, Johannesburg South, 2197
- +43 1 211370
- media@agrana.com
11. Oil & More Food Service Distributor
- Drill Park, 3 Drill Ave, Montague Gardens, Cape Town, 7441
- 021 551 3855
- info@oilandmore.co.za
10. Kelpack Manufacturing
- 6 Ficus Place Mahogany Ridge Pinetown, Durban, 3610
- 031 705 3329
9. Illovo Syrup Plant
- Iwalsh Road, Lower Illovo, Durban, 4150
- 031 781 8450
8. Marcio fast foods (pty) ltd (Stadium fast foods)
- Caltex HSE, 167 Zastron ST Bloemfontein, Free State, 9320
- 051 430 7878
7. Palm Tree Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- 19 Ellis Rd, Alrode, Alberton, 1453
- 011 900 3862
- palmdist@iafrica.com
6. Lonkama Sales & Marketing
- 6264 Mosu St, Chiawelo, Soweto, 1818
- 072 762 9705
- ldmotshaba@lonkamasm.co.za
5. ALPLA Group
- 12 Belgrade St, Spartan, Kempton Park, 1619
- 011 974 9981
4. GTL Food Manufacturers & Distributors
- Plot 55 Moira Rd, Steynsvle, Muldersdrift, 1739
- 082 659 0458
3. Donald Brown Group of Companies
- 28 Trans Oranje Rd, Parow Industrial, Cape Town, 7501
- 021 951 6501
- salt@dbgroup.co.za
2. Tiger Brands South Africa
- 3010 William Nicol Dr, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191
- 011 840 4000
- tigercsd@tigerbrands.com
1. Premier FMCG (Pty) Ltd
- Maxwell Office Park, Internal Rd, Waterval City, Midrand, 2090
- 011 565 4300
- customercare@premierfmcg.com
Although the list is not in chronological order, Premier foods South Africa is notably one of the top FMCG companies, with an annual turnover of R11 billion and employing over 8 000 individuals in various operations. These leading FMCG companies in South Africa, as of 2022, are essential to the local and global economies.
