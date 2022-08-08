The most significant brands that make a huge impact within the business world would be those that fall under fast-moving consumer goods, also known as FMCG companies. These corporations make considerably low-cost consumables such as drinks, food and toiletries. But what are the leading FMCG companies in South Africa in 2022?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Fast-moving consumer goods make up a large chunk of the globe's economic growth. Photo: d3sign

Source: Getty Images

FMCG brands are arguably some of the most vital in the economy, as they are the bread and butter of businesses since they are essential for everyday living. You can find a chain of convenience stores on almost every corner, showing just how significant they are relating to the economic hold they possess.

Questions like 'which of the following is an FMCG company?' and 'which is the biggest FMCG company in India?' show the public's keen interest in learning more about these kinds of corporations. However, before we get into the list, let us discuss some other details further.

What is the FMCG brand, and why is it important?

First, let us look into the concept further. These previously mentioned fast-moving consumer goods play a much bigger role in the global economic state than we realise, with the sector surpassing $52.75 billion in 2018 and much higher projects estimated for the years to follow. Since they make up such a large chunk of money distributed globally, it is interesting to know which companies currently play such a large role in our economic state.

These kinds of items are considered everyday staples for households. Photo: Tom Werner

Source: Getty Images

What is the biggest FMCG company?

According to various reports, Coca-Cola comes out as the most successful company of its kind under the FMCG companies, with 42% of users per product (more on the correct niche terminology here). In addition, a total of 17 brands which fall under the FMCG label have since broken the billion statistic threshold, being chosen by consumers more than one billion times a year worldwide.

What are FMCG companies in South Africa?

So knowing all of this, what are the corporates in South Africa that hold this level of power? Here is a list of the top performing FMCG companies in the country, in no particular order.

The list has most of these companies, some of which may surprise you. Photo: Tom Werner

Source: Getty Images

50. Tetra Pak

Contact details:

22 Skeen Blvd, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2007

010 601 7001

christina.appelgren@tetrapak.com

49. Mpact Plastics

Contact details:

4th floor, 3 Melrose Boulevard, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg

011 994 5500

info@mpact.co.za

48. Premier FMCG - Durban Wheat Mill and Bakery

341 Sydney Rd, Congela, Durban, 4013

031 250 4400

sales@premierfmcg.com

47. Premier FMCG - Nelspruit Depot

10 Wilken St, Rocky Drift, White River, 1240

013 752 2234

sales@premierfmcg.com

46. Premier FMCG -Vereeniging Wheat Mill

2 Eisenhower St, Vereeniging, 1939

016 455 1010

sales@premierfmcg.com

45. Premier FMCG - Kroonstad Maize Mill

3rd St, Ventersburg, 9450

056 216 4600

Customercare@premierfmcg.com

Many organisations and corporates fall into this category, including Premier Foods. Photo: Oscar Wong

Source: Getty Images

44. Premier FMCG – Pretoria Wheat Mill

300 Kuit St, Waltloo, Pretoria, 0184

012 803 9590

customercare@premierfmcg.com

43. Liberty Food Pty Ltd

15 Purlin Street North, Clayville East, Olifantsfontein, 1665

011 695 2300

42. Clorox Africa (Pty) Ltd

Eastbury House, 20 Georgian Crescent, Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2021

011 875 5900

info@glad.co.za

41. Bliss Brands (Pty) Ltd

66 Springbok Rd, Industria, Johannesburg, 2093

011 474 2626

sales@blissbrands.com

40. Verigreen (Pty) Ltd

37 Gillitts Rd, New Germany, Pinetown, 3610

031 700 1005

sales@verigreen.co.za

39. Premier FMCG - Manhattan Sweets

36 Gross St, Tunney Industrial, Germiston, 1429

011 573 7200

customercare@premierfmcg.com

38. Essco Foods

70 Commando Rd, Industria West, Johannesburg, 2092

011 038 5000

sales@domains.co.za

37. Beiersdorf Consumer Products (Pty) Ltd

21 Lighthouse Rd, Umhlanga, 4319

031 267 8500

36. Lotus South Africa Manufacturing

Voortrekker street, Wolseley, Breede River Valley 6830

+329 376 2611

Coca-Cola is one of the biggest brands that feature on the list. Photo: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

35. Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa

Linbro Business Park, Frankenwald, Johannesburg, 2065

087 283 2222

34. Avi Fieldmarketing

36 Quality Rd, Isando, Kempton Park, 1600

010 207 0700

33. Brands 2 Africa

19 Cowley Rd, Kleve Hill Park, Sandton, 2191

011 463 1849

info@brands2africa.com

32. Diplomat Distributors

8 Corobrik St, Meadowdale, Germiston, 1401

086 199 9963

info_dsa@diplomat-global.com

31. Litmo Trading, Food Importers and Distributors

Progress Industrial Centre, CNR North and 4th St, Wynberg, Sandton, 2090

082 330 2289

sales@litmotrading.co.za

30. Napking - Airlaid Napkins

Kyalami Business Park, 10 Indianapolis St, Midrand, 1684

086 162 5675

orders@napking.co.za

29. BATSA KZN

3 Riverhorse Rd, New Dawn Park, Newlands East, 4037

031 534 0800

28. Formfoods

6B John Costas Rd, Plankenbrug, Stellenbosch, 7600

021 883 8213

27. Promeal (Pty) Ltd

133 Neil Hare Rd, Atlantis Industrial, Cape Town, 7349

0800 005 182

careline@promeal.co.za

26. Lotus House (Kwa Muti Wholesalers cc)

194 Main Reef Rd, Westgate, Johannesburg, 2048

011 834 8270

info@lotusproducts.co.za

With over 50 of these kinds of corporates in the country, you can easily find a branch near you. Photo: Morsa

Source: Getty Images

25. Sunnyfield Group head office

134 Stephen Dlamini (Essenwood) Rd, Musgrave, Durban

031 201 7089

sales@sunnyfieldgroup.co.za

24. Illovo Sugar Ltd.

1 Nokwe Avenue, Ridgeside, Umhlanga Rocks, Durban

031 508 4300

23. Rolfe Laboratories

Kingfisher Office Park, Mount Edgecombe Country Estate 2, Mount Edgecombe, 4302

031 502 3301

info@rolfelab.co.za

22. Ladine Professional Care

14th Eastgate Commercial Gardens Park, 37 14th St, Marlboro, Sandton, 2063

011 617 2400

ladine@henkel.com

21. Unilever Lord's View (Ice Cream Factory)

01 Poplar Crescent Lord's View Industrial Park, Chloorkop, 1619

010 065 0498

20. Acorn Group of Companies

Northlands Business Park, NewMarket Rd, Northriding, Johannesburg, 2162

011 704 6100

info@acorngroup.co.za

19. Pioneer Foods International

Silver Stream Business Park, 10 Muswell Rd S, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191

011 300 3600

consumercare@pioneerfoods.co.za

18. BM Food Manufacturers JHB

Portion 73, Lindley, Lanseria, 1748

011 659 2466

17. Lodestone Brands Pty Ltd

2nd Floor, Avon Place, 15 Quantum St, Technopark, Stellenbosch, 7600

021 880 5700

16. Willowton Oil & Cake Mills

266 Ohrtmann Road, Willowton, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

033 355 7800

sales@willowtongroup.com

The list features everything from lesser-known distribution plants to world-renowned companies. Photo: Daly and Newton

Source: Getty Images

15. Form Scaff Boksburg

Angelo, Boksburg

formscaff@formscaff.com

14. Southern Trading Co

28 Kykoedie St, Mbombela, 1201

013 752 6980

13. Cape Cookies CC

North View, 726 Richards Dr, Halfway House, Midrand, 1685

011 805 8169

orders@capecookies.com

12. AGRANA Fruit South Africa

36 Fortune St, City Deep, Johannesburg South, 2197

+43 1 211370

media@agrana.com

11. Oil & More Food Service Distributor

Drill Park, 3 Drill Ave, Montague Gardens, Cape Town, 7441

021 551 3855

info@oilandmore.co.za

10. Kelpack Manufacturing

6 Ficus Place Mahogany Ridge Pinetown, Durban, 3610

031 705 3329

9. Illovo Syrup Plant

Iwalsh Road, Lower Illovo, Durban, 4150

031 781 8450

8. Marcio fast foods (pty) ltd (Stadium fast foods)

Caltex HSE, 167 Zastron ST Bloemfontein, Free State, 9320

051 430 7878

7. Palm Tree Distributors (Pty) Ltd

19 Ellis Rd, Alrode, Alberton, 1453

011 900 3862

palmdist@iafrica.com

6. Lonkama Sales & Marketing

6264 Mosu St, Chiawelo, Soweto, 1818

072 762 9705

ldmotshaba@lonkamasm.co.za

Most of these organisations are international, with various offices in South Africa. Photo: blue sky in my pocket

Source: Getty Images

5. ALPLA Group

12 Belgrade St, Spartan, Kempton Park, 1619

011 974 9981

4. GTL Food Manufacturers & Distributors

Plot 55 Moira Rd, Steynsvle, Muldersdrift, 1739

082 659 0458

3. Donald Brown Group of Companies

28 Trans Oranje Rd, Parow Industrial, Cape Town, 7501

021 951 6501

salt@dbgroup.co.za

2. Tiger Brands South Africa

3010 William Nicol Dr, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191

011 840 4000

tigercsd@tigerbrands.com

1. Premier FMCG (Pty) Ltd

Maxwell Office Park, Internal Rd, Waterval City, Midrand, 2090

011 565 4300

customercare@premierfmcg.com

Although the list is not in chronological order, Premier foods South Africa is notably one of the top FMCG companies, with an annual turnover of R11 billion and employing over 8 000 individuals in various operations. These leading FMCG companies in South Africa, as of 2022, are essential to the local and global economies.

READ ALSO: Top 10 unit trusts in South Africa 2022: Investment ideas

Briefly.co.za discussed the top 10 unit trusts in South Africa within 2022 that will give you some incredible investment ideas to build on your business and finances.

These kinds of investments can be highly beneficial and risky due to their risky nature. However, if you feel brave, follow the link above for more details on the process and how it can help you gain more profits.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News