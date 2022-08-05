Capitec's banking app, USSD and internet banking have not been operational for the past two days

The bank released a statement indicating that the outage is due to an infrastructure problem in its central servers

South Africans are not impressed with the interruptions in services, some fearing that the bank has been hacked

The Capitec banking app, USSD and internet banking are not operational due to infrastructure problems. The interruption in services has now reached the two-day mark. Images: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Capitec clients have had to suffer through a banking outage that has now reached its second day.

The South African bank's banking app, USSD and internet banking services have all been disrupted by an infrastructure problem in Capitec's central servers. Card payments and ATMs are still operational.

Capitec has released a statement indicating that they are working on restoring banking services. IT News Africa reported that the bank is absolutely committed to resolving the problem.

Capitec is not the only south African bank to experiencing technical difficulties in the past two years. Absa, FNB and Standard Bank have also been plagued by varying levels of outages, fin24 reported.

The experience has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many South Africans who made their feelings known on social media. In true South African fashion, some saw only the humour in the outage. Others are concerned about the implications.

Here are some of the reactions:

@DamianJ249 commented:

“This is unbelievable in all honesty - a institutional bank such as Capitec, having a outage lasting almost 2 days is appaling to say the least. I thought Standard Bank was bad, but this is again, unbelievable!”

@NtsakiC_Cabana said:

"No water, then loadshedding, then random 9hr+ power outage, now capitec app, mobile &internet are down. Is this even a country?! Ngapha dtsv keeps telling me SABC1 is not on my bouquet subscription. I quit ."

@Joan_MG added:

"It's okay if you guys don't know how banking systems work... leave the conspiracy theories. Capitec is experiencing an infrastructural outage, that's just it."

