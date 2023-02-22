Toss continues to make big moves in the Mzanisi music industry and has been announced as the recipient of this year's Apple Music's Up Next program

Just recently, the Umlando hitmaker was announced as the brand ambassador of Cassper Nyovest's booze brand, Billiato

The Amapiano sensation thanked his fans for continuing to stream his music and revealed that he was speechless when Apple Music contacted him to tell him the good news

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Toss is making big moves in the music industry. The Umlando hitmaker took to his timeline to announce that he's this year's recipient of Apple Music's Up Next program.

Toss was announced as the recipient of Apple Music’s Up Next program. Image: @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

Fresh from being announced as the first ambassador of Cassper Nyovest's Billiato, Toss took to Instagram to announce that he's honoured to feature on Apple Music's Up Next program.

Toss thanks his supporters for streaming his music

Thanking his Creator and his supporters, the star captioned his post:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"uMdali uyaba bona bakhe. Honoured to be featured on @applemusic up next artist!!! Ngiyabonga to everyone who keep streaming my music too, yini ening’beke la!! Uthando Kuphela!!"

ZAlebs reports that the Amapiano sensation Apple Music's program is aimed at shining the spotlight on upcoming talent. The publication reports that Toss said he was speechless when he was told he would be featured on the program. Toss bagged the Viral Song of the Year at the SAMAs in 2002 for his hit, Umlando.

Sjava announces tour dates for #IsibukoTour

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava took to his timeline to announce the tour dates for his new album, Isibuko. The singer dropped the project recently and Mzansi is loving it.

Taking to his official Instagram and Twitter handles, the Umama hitmaker revealed the dates for the first leg of his tour. He said he'll be performing songs from the project in three cities including Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Durban. The tour kicks off on 18 March in Pretoria. Sjava captioned his post:

"Sanibonani. #IsibukoTour is coming to a city near you. See details for the first leg of the tour and get your tickets kusenesikhathi @webtickets Kuzoba mnandi mase sindawonye."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News