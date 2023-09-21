Simphiwe Dana and Dumza Maswana will be battling it out for the title of South Africa's biggest breakfast king

They will represent two breakfast giants, White Star and Weet-Bix, to spread the importance of breakfast

This will also give way to Simphiwe's big musical comeback as she gears up for the release of new music

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Simphiwe Dana and Dumza Maswana will be repping two different breakfast brands at South Africa’s Biggest Breakfast Celebration. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

Musicians Simphiwe Dana and Dumza Maswana will be battling it out to see which breakfast brand is South Africa's biggest.

A celebration of breakfast

Both the musicians will represent two breakfast giants — White Star and Weet-Bix — to spread the importance of breakfast. The event will be taking place on 26 September, and it will be titled #SABiggestBreakfast.

This will also give way to Simphiwe's big musical comeback as she gears up for the release of new music.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In a statement to Briefly News, the show aims to "bring families and individuals together to enjoy the most important meal of the day - breakfast."

The lowdown on what will happen on the day

Viewers can watch the show on eTV from 6:00am to 8:00am featuring delicious breakfast treats and special guests.

On radio, Simphiwe Dana and Dumza Maswana will be on different teams, competing for the best breakfast recipe. These radio stations will be Radio 2000 and Umhlobo Wenene, and the time slots will be from 7:00am to 8:00am.

Viewers will get the chance to grab their hands on prizes worth R500 000 by simply following White Star and Weet-Bix on their respective social media accounts.

"As the Marketing Manager for White Star, I believe breakfast is a vital part of our daily routine, and it can be enjoyed either with your loved ones at the table or as a quick on-the-go meal. With this campaign, we wanted to reate an event that highlights the significance of breakfast and brings the whole nation together in the spirit of celebration," said Mokhele Makhothi.

Unisa students use Simphiwe's music for research

In a previous report from Briefly News, Unisa students used Simphiwe Dana's music for academic research purposes.

The albums they wished to use for their research are Zandisile, One Love Movement on Biko Street and Kulture Noir.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News