Simphiwe Dana has had one of the greatest honours by being approached by scholars who wish to use her music for an academic publication

The singer took to her social media to share this prestigious moment with her followers as she takes it in herself

Simphiwe's fans are absolutely overjoyed for her, with one commenting: "You know how much 'Kulture Noir' means to me"

South African songstress Simphiwe Dana has had a massive part to play in Mzansi's music scene, so it comes as no shock that the talented Xhosa singer has been approached by two students from UNISA who want to use her music in their academic paper.

Simphiwe Dana shares request from students who wish to use her music in their academic research. Image: @simphiwedana

Source: Instagram

Simphiwe is known for her Afro-feminism and has always been very vocal about social and political issues in our country, reports ZAlebs. Dana has also received global recognition for her sound, as her album Zandisile touched Billboard charts.

The Ndiredi hitmaker took to Twitter to share the email she received from the academics. The email read:

"My colleague and I are analysing songs from Simphiwe Dana's first three albums for an academic publication. The albums in question are Zandisile, One Love Movement on Biko Street and Kulture Noir."

Simphiwe's fans share in her honour as they race to the comments to reassure her that she is worthy of such recognition.

@TXhasa commented:

"Kulture Noir remains the one album I can play for days on end."

@NeoMerafi wrote:

"Yes... you know how much Kulture Noir means to me."

