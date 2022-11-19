The first printed copy of former President Jacob Zuma's book titled Jacob Zuma Speaks sold for a whopping R20 000

The book was reportedly bought by the general secretary of the Construction, Mining, Energy, and Engineering Workers Union (Comeewu) Muzi Khumalo

Jacob Zuma also addressed reports that Ramaphosa claimed that his years in office were wasted

DURBAN - The first printed copy of former President Jacob Zuma's book Jacob Zuma Speaks, which is retailing for R280 in retail stores, was bought for R20 000 at a mini-auction on Friday in Durban.

Jacob Zuma addressed Cyril Ramaphosa's claims that his time in office was wasted nine years. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Launched by the Jacob G Zuma foundation in 2021, the book has reportedly sold thousands of copies.

According to TimesLIVE, the book was bought by unionist Muzi Khumalo. Bidding for the book started from R500 before Construction, Mining, Energy, and Engineering Workers Union secretary general Khumalo bid R16 000. He was reportedly persuaded to push the bid to R20 000.

Speaking at the event that was attended by heavyweights like former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former SAA chair Dudu Myeni and advocate Dali Mpofu, Jacob Zuma said the book tackles the issue of the "wasted nine years."

He addressed President Cyril Ramaphosa's reports at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2019, where he said Zuma's nine years in office were wasted years. He said he was appalled that these sentiments were made by his former right-hand man. He said:

"At the end, he stands up and says he has been part of the wasted nine years, which included him because we were with him. In other words, he was saying, ‘look, this is was what we have been doing, and it was nothing.' If this was said by someone who was not in government, it would have not been an issue."

Zuma also listed all the things he did for South Africans during the so-called wasted years, including providing electricity in rural areas.

