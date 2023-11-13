A clip shared by an X user of potholes had netizens from South Africa laughing their heads off

The clip seems to have been taken in another country and it shows a list of cars flying through two huge potholes

Mzansi enjoyed comparing them to those in South Africa, with some joking about the cars in the footage

A viral video posted on X showed a line of cars driving through massive potholes, which has given South Africans a headache of note. Netizens compared the potholes in the clip to those in South Africa and made fun of how bad the pothole situation is in the country.

Video of potholes goes viral

@pmcafrica posted the video on his X account. The video was taken in an Asian country and was shot at night. In it, buses, small cars, trucks, vans, SUVs and taxis drive through the road with three massive potholes.

Each time the cars go through the potholes, they fly slightly into the air and land violently before continuing. South Africa also has dangerous potholes, which some roasted on social media. View the video here.

Netizens make fun of potholes

Netizens who commented roasted the potholes and compared them to those in Mzansi. Some even blamed the ANC.

Lenyasa_La_ Manyasa was one of these.

“Wherever this is, I blame the ANC.”

LESEDI pointed out:

“South African potholes will change the radio station and unlock your doors.”

NoViolenceJustFacts remarked:

“Imagine delivering a wedding cake, and you happen to hit them.”

GK Cars was impressed by one of the cars.

“Land Rover moonwalked through it like a boss.”

Larry asked:

“So why are the vehicles bumping into the potholes like they just surfaced? Normally you drive cautiously when approaching a bad portion of the road!”

Lewis pointed out:

“I normally first park after such a pothole. I will be extra pissed at myself, the car, the government, the vehicle ahead of me and the road for being in such a very bad state.”

Man makes pothole 'documentary' on TikTok

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a South African comedian documented potholes in Mzansi.

He posted his video on TikTok, where it received over 68,000 likes. In the clip, the man created a documentary-styled video complaining about the size and frequency of the potholes. Netizens worldwide laughed and commented about potholes in their own country.

