A TikTok video exposes a modest container shack reportedly costing North West Municipality R38 million

The monthly running costs of R1.4 million include a R24,000 internet fee, among other eye-opening costs

Mzansi residents react with a mix of laughter and frustration to the lavish spending often seen by government

This TikTok video has gone viral. Leaving South African citizens both shocked and humoured. Seeing the R38 million container, some couldn’t help but laugh as there was no sensible explanation.

This viral video exposes an apparent container shack reportedly costing North West Municipality R38 million. (Image: @coolstorybru_)

Mzansi people are used to the government spending millions on unnecessary things and millions going missing or, in this case, being allocated to things that just do not reflect the price tag attached.

R38 million government container goes viral

The video, shared by @coolstorybru_, begins by showcasing the seemingly modest container shack, raising questions about the exorbitant price tag attached to its construction. As the video unfolds, it reveals a detailed breakdown of the monthly operational costs, further fuelling the disbelief and amusement of viewers.

Among the expenses listed in the video, the internet fee stands out at a staggering R24,000 per month, adding a layer of irony to the situation. It does not add up.

Mzansi people shared mixed feelings

Mzansi is no stranger to controversies surrounding government spending, and this TikTok video has reignited discussions about fiscal responsibility and transparency. Viewers took to the comments to express their reactions, with some finding humour in the absurdity of the situation and others expressing genuine concern about the allocation of public funds.

Zwide007 said:

“The Ramaphosa corruption government is crazy- the media is giving him a free pass- he does as he pleases.”

Nova Mad was shocked:

“R25000 fiber? How many TB per second does that get you? ”

YummyWasabi was angry:

“This stuff happens all the time yet nobody does anything. nobody challenges the government. Us citizens just sit and say, ‘That's crazy,’ and move on.”

Mr.C shared:

“This Government are ripping the people off and the world is laughing at us while we scream poverty.”

TikTok video exposing R82 million unfinished school gets Mzasni talking

In related news, Briefly News reported that in a compelling and troubling TikTok video shared by user @the_scent_central, the state of a Department of Education construction project, which was meant to build a school with a budget of R82 million, has sparked outrage and concern.

The ongoing debate of failed government projects and corruption fills many South Africans with panic and unsettledness for the future.

The footage shows an unfinished site that has languished since construction commenced in 2017, raising serious questions about apparent negligence by the contractors.

