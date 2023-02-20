A man in KwaZulu Natal made the funniest video addressing the bad potholes found on South African roads

He shot a video fishing from one of the big potholes in Kokstad and the funny TikTok went viral in less than 24 hours

Mzansi TikTokkers loved his sarcastic commentary in the video and many posted funny comments

A man recorded a video while he was fishing from a huge pothole in the middle of the road. Image: @vaatjie_karp_94

South Africans have a talent for addressing societal issues with humour. One citizen @vaatjie_karp_94 complained about the potholes in his province with a funny skit posted on TikTok.

SA citizen posts TikTok video that raises awareness about potholes

The video shows the man fishing in an enormous pothole on a two-way street in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal. The gent jokingly thanked his local municipality for building a dam on the tar road that's teeming with life.

He took his fishing rod and dead fish to the pothole and acted as if he caught it in the growing hole filled with rainwater.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users react to the funny guy fishing from the pothole

Mzansi people were amused by the guy's sense of humour. Many brought up how the government has neglected to maintain roads in the country.

@tyco699 commented:

"Minister of fish is loading."

@choice_123 said:

"I like when he said Yhooo it gives us food."

@tweeney13 posted:

"Lol, thank you very much to our government."

@magaye490 commented:

"I'll never waste my money and travel far for fishing again. Thanks for letting us know."

@ednab777 mentioned:

"We need more fishing potholes because Good Friday is coming soon."

@sephumame wrote:

"This is so scary since the rain is not stopping it might lead to sinkhole."

@mmxo28880 added:

"It must be fenced and anyone who wants to fish must pay."

@wellapark said:

"This is such a South African response to frustration, gallows humour."

Mzansi man ‘documents’ SA potholes, viral TikTok has whole world laughing, “I thought you were in Trinidad”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that one man decided to complain about potholes in South Africa. The comedian TikTok creator made a video that sounded like a nature documentary.

Online users could not get over the hilarious presentation about South African public roads. A TikTokker's videos had people from other countries in the Caribbean and Africa who could relate to South Africa's pothole issue.

