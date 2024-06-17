One young lady plugged South Africans with winter jackets and coast from Jet, which wowed peeps online

In the footage, she shared all the various items from the store, and social media users loved it

Mzansi netizens reacted to the clip and appreciated the stunner's plug as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the clothing

A woman unveiled different winter jackets from Jet in a video, and the clothing left online users in awe.

A lady showcased winter jackets and coats from Jet in a TikTok video. Image: @nydianel

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with winter must-have jackets and coast from Jet

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @nydianel, plugged netizens with stunning winter items from Jet. In a video shared on TikTok, the lady unveiled the "winter must-have," as she calls it.

In the footage, she showed off a white puffer jacket, which cost R299.99; she then went on to showcase a black leather jacket valued at R359.99. As the clip continued, @nydianel unveiled a beige trench coat with fur costing R299.99, and lastly, she flexed her black trench coat priced at R429.99.

The lady's plug left online users in awe, and the clip garnered over 108K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the woman's plug

Online users were impressed by the lady's hook-up. Some took to the comments section to inquire about more information, while others simply gushed over the clothing.

Chanel said:

"I love that puffer jacket. OMG."

NomaFlower shared:

"I got the first one today.. my best buy this winter."

IAmMatseleng expressed:

"All the items are beautiful; sadly, none of them are available on the Bash App."

Pst Jo-ann Craill added:

"Love it so beautiful."

Anthea gushed over all the winter pieces, saying:

"Love all the items."

