A man on TikTok showed Mzansi his noble intentions after eating food from Shoprite

Daniel Sibiya could not stand the long queue and decided to open a juicy treat before paying

The man shared a clip of himself paying for the empty container that once had a treat that was, at the time, sliding down his digestive system

An honest man on TikTok shared his good side in a clip.

A man on TikTok shared his honest side on TikTok with a clip of himself paying for an empty container of food that he ate. Image: @danielsibiya726

Source: TikTok

The man, Daniel Sibiya, had eaten unpaid food from Shoprite and decided to document that journey.

Honest man eats Shoprite food before paying

Grocery shopping can be exhausting, especially when you shop at fan-favoured supermarkets like Shoprite, where the queues are endless. One tends to get hungry and irritated.

A man who had been grocery shopping at Shoprite could not stand his hunger and started eating food he had not paid for yet. He kept the container of the food until he got to the till.

The gentleman paid for the empty container that once had a juicy treat.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to honest man on TikTok

Mzansi loved the man’s honesty as other people would have thrown away the packet and continued with their day. When Daniel got to the till, the empty container was what he had paid for first.

See what netizens had to say:

@malicious shared a suggestion:

"They must put dustbin inside this shops between the shelfs."

@Masebotsana was focused on someone else:

"Are we all going to ignore how cashier pull the plastic with attitude??"

@Pius PM made the guy feel better:

"At least you paid for it. I once saw someone eating biscuits and left the plastic on shelve without paying."

@Student‍ told on herself;

"Lol this me either with water or coke."

@mbalinkosi made a confession:

"Thank God am not the only 1 who get the the till with empty items."

@annie_maka_ owned up to her actions:

"I do this all the time. Idk why I go grocery shopping without eating."

Cape Town gent plugs SA with R240 two-course meal in Stellenbosch

Briefly News also reported that a generous man on TikTok shared a fine dining spot on a budget in Cape Town.

The man, who clearly enjoyed his time, ate a two-course meal for only R240 Your money gets you stunning views, an entire Sunday plate and a yummy dessert.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News