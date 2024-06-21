A woman on TikTok stunned the internet when she turned a river into her kitchen

The talented Amanda Dube was hanging out by the river when she pulled out her raw ingredients for a tasty traditional

She heated up a rock from the river and fried up her juicy meal that amazed many on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Amanda Dube proved that Mzansi cooks are excellent at their craft.

A Mzansi food god takes cooking to a whole other level as she turns a river into her kitchen. Image: @amanda.dube12

Source: TikTok

The experimental lady was chilling by the river when she craved a tasty treat.

Mzansi’s talented TikTok chef

A certified Mzansi foodie wowed the internet when she shared a clip of her experimental food journey. Amanda Dube who proved to be a master of her craft decided to shake things up by turning the river into her kitchen.

The lady brought her raw ingredients and started prepping for her juicy treat. She borrowed a rock from the river and placed it over a fire.

Dubr waited for her stone to get hot while mixing and pounding her patties. When the stone was hot enough, Dube placed her juicy patties on her new invention, and they fried well.

She then added slices of cheese on each patty to melt and give her the kind of meal she desired. The Mzansi food God also mixed a sauce for her tasty burger and made some chips on tue side.

Watch the video below:

I will meet you at the river

How many people can honestly imagine the river being where a chef shows off their excellent skills? Dube did the unimaginable and enjoyed a great view while eating a juicy meal prepared at the river.

The foodie carried the following ingredients

Mince

Eggs

Potatoes

Butter

Cheese

Buns

Lettuce

Sauce

Pickles

Pineapple

Spices

To quench her thirst after her big meal, Dube scooped a cup of water from the river to flush down her treat. Campers now have a helpful tutorial for when they want a good burger for breakfast.

Here’s what netizens had to say:

@Thanduxolo is amazed by the creativity:

"This one is on another level."

@user80176786740048 referenced an idea:

"The idea of cooking outside by the river might be considered as stolen."

@TsholoMashiane thought that SA content creators should be more appreciated:

"Ai guys, can South African content creators get paid!!! This is amazing!!"

@Ntsundu Dyonase made a joke:

"Don’t let Nara see this."

Triggering Mzansi's cravings

Briefly News loves food content and recently reported that a lady shamelessly triggered the country’s cravings when she showed off her juicy order from Pedro’s. The quarterly sectioned meal can be tasted and smelled through the screen because of its superb presentation and appeal.

The chicken platter had an abundance offering of juicy grilled chicken, crumbled chicken, chicken wraps and sauce. There are so many restaurants that serve chicken all around the world. We have Nandos, KFC, Chicken Licken and many more. This proves just how delicious poultry is. Chickens will forever reign supreme in the human world.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News