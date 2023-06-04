A woman on TikTok held up her reputation as a food lover by doing the most in a viral video

The lady went TikTok viral as she cracked people up with her antic before digging into her huge meal

Online users could not resist but crack jokes at her expense after the spectacle she put on

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One food lover had people cackling after seeing the meal she'd eat for the day. The woman spread her legs after sitting in the streets for her meal.

A woman posted a video of eating while sitting in the street and people laughed. Image: @surprisemolebala7

Source: TikTok

People thought she was hilarious as they watched her do the most. Many commented on the post with hilarious commentary.

TikTok of woman about to have meal on roadside gets attention

A video by @surprisemolebala7 made people laugh after they saw a lady eager to eat her food. She did the Wakanda salute from Black Panther before eating. Watch her video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Viewers crack up over woman's video

People love to see enthusiastic eaters. This one took the cake with the location she chose to eat her meal.

Madala Tshilidzi wrote:

"It’s the Wakanda sign for me before she started eating."

Promise Makunyane added:

"I just opened this video and i already want to ask if she will finish the food?"

Black Smith joked:

"She summoned the spirit of King T'challa all the way from wakanda to assist with the food."

Lerato said:

"She takes her food very serious this one."

Lady Tee S wrote:

"The fact that she just sits anywhere does for me."

“Choked just watching”: Men devour pizza in hilarious clip, Mzansi can’t deal

Briefly News previously reported that ah, nothing like a good old food-guzzling game to lighten the mood! Three friends played a pizza-eating game and shared footage on TikTok. People had much to say.

Gone are the days when people tried to see how many marshmallows they could fit in their mouths or how many hotdogs they could eat. These guys are bringing back innocent fun - one folded pizza at a time.

TikTok user @disnormal_boyy shared a video showing him and two friends chowing pizza as part of a game. If you flip the bottle and it lands the right side up, you get to eat as much pizza as possible before the next person gets it right.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News