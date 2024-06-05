A video of a little white boy enjoying a local Mzansi meal with construction workers has gone viral

The footage shared on TikTok shows the child eating some pap and stew with the crew

Many entertained South Africans found the sight adorable and culturally significant

A little boy dug into a plate of pap with gusto. Image: @1alex.thabity0

Source: TikTok

A little white boy was captured on camera devouring some tasty pap.

Boy gets a taste of some pap

There's nothing quite like a steaming bowl of pap. The comforting dish is not only delicious but also incredibly versatile, soaking up the rich flavours of stews, meats, and vegetables.

A TikTok video shared by @1alex.thabity0 shows the child eating pap and stew among a group of men working at what appeared to be a construction site.

Watch the adorable video below:

Mzansi amused by little boy

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens as they poked fun at the adorable sight.

Matasa said:

"Insizwa le(This is a man)."

goba_simangele reacted:

'"Ingane ye boss le (This is the boss's child)."

RealSiya joked:

"Moma angadla ipapa oksalayo ngeke si votele i DA (Even if he eats pap, we still won't vote for the DA)."

nosiphomqikela1 replied:

"Udla namanye amadoda ❤️ (He's eating with other men)."

Atta Nani responded:

"I can imagine the nap he had after that ."

TK wrote:

"Uzoba streetwise (He's going to be streetwise)."

Siya_0250 reacted:

"Khuphuka lapho Jason ."

Domestic helper cooks pap and cabbage meal for family

In another story, Briefly News reported that a domestic helper suffered a food coma after deciding to make some pap and cabbage for lunch.

Pap is a kind of porridge made from maize meal and can be cooked to be runny, soft or stiff. Any time of the day is a great time to enjoy pap - breakfast, lunch or supper.

It is a staple in many homes, mainly thanks to its cost and versatility.

