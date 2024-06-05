A Mzansi boy took charge of the evening prayer at home and turned it into a classic skit instead

The young man blessed dinner, gurgling with his words in a mouthful of pap

The entire family was in awe of the boy’s actions, and one family member whipped out their phone and shared the funny moment with the internet

A young boy turned his family’s evening prayer into a classic comedy skit.

A boy stunned the entire family when he blessed the family dinner with a mouthful of pap. Image: @anelamorongwa

The young man stood firmly with his eye on his plate as he blessed the food.

Feeling blessed

A TikTokker named Morongwa Angel Mmathabo shared a funny family moment with Mzansi for a good laugh. Mmathabo exposed a young man who took charge of blessing their dinner for his impatience.

The young boy stood before the entire family and shared a couple of holy words whilst shoving pap in his mouth. The boy stunned the entire family with his actions and Mmathabo quickly whipped out her phone to share the hilarious family moment.

Mmathabo captioned the hilarious clip:

“ POV: If running out of patience was a person.”

Watch video below:

Rewriting the narrative

One cannot just watch the clip once without falling on their knees with laughter as we know how strict a Christian home is about prayer. In a black household, prayer is nothing to joke about which makes the video a billion times more funnier because the little boy was unbothered during his mischievous act.

Mmathabo’s clip received a thread of 469 comments, 163K views, 25K likes and 1035 saves. TikTokkers shared their funny thoughts in the comments:

@nonoza could not get over the boy's behaviour and shared:

"If I won't die of hunger was a person."

@Morongwa Angel Mmathabo also commented on her post:

"No hunger formed against him shall prosper."

@Zesizwe Ngubane challenged the norm and asked:

"Anyway who said we can't eat while we say grace hawu."

Briefly News also previously reported that a TikTok mom, Ivy Phiri, shared a funny video of her son dishing up for himself. The young boy is seen opening the oven and spearing a juicy piece of chicken.

Netizens are stunned by how unbothered the little boy is, with one commenting: "Breadwinner vibes". The little boy is seen slightly opening the oven and forking out a juicy piece of roasted chicken despite the oven's temperature.

