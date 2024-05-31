The Meyiwa family is reportedly deeply affected by the strained relationship with Kelly Khumalo

The family of the slain soccer star claimed that this drama is directly affecting their connection with Thingo Khumalo

Senzo Meyiwa's daughter, Thingo, has allegedly not seen the Meyiwas for over 10 years, and they are apparently losing faith

The family of the late Senzo Meyiwa longs for a relationship with their granddaughter, Thingo Khumalo. The Meyiwas have reportedly tried numerous times to contact her mother, Kelly Khumalo, but they have failed.

Meyiwa family wants relationship with Thingo

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo shares a 13-year-old daughter, Thingo Khumalo, with Senzo Meyiwa. After his murder at her home in Vosloorus, the star allegedly cut ties with his family.

This resulted in a strained relationship that affected the Meyiwas' relationship with Thingo.

According to ZiMoja, the family last saw Thingo when she was an infant, when Senzo introduced her to them 10 years ago. Kelly allegedly refused to attend Senzo's funeral because people blamed her.

One too many desperate attempts fail

The news publication reported that the slain soccer star's brother, sister and mother attempted to contact Kelly, but she would not pick up. They resorted to contacting the Khumalo family, but they, too, were not interested in hearing them out.

The drama among the families is directly affecting their relationship with Thingo Khumalo.

"It has been 10 years now, and Senzo's mother Ntombi and his sister Zama are desperate to have a relationship with the girl," the publication quoted a source.

The source added that the family is now losing hope of ever spending time with Thingo.

