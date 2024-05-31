The late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's family said they have lost their hope in meeting Kelly Khumalo's daughter Thingo

Senzo's family mentioned that they last saw Thingo when her father brought her to their house in Umhlanga before he died

A source close to the Meyiwa family said they had tried to reach out to the Khumalos, but they never got an answer

The Senzo Meyiwa family longs to create a bond with the soccer star's youngest, Thingolwenkosaza Khumalo.

After years of not seeing eye to eye with the South African singer Kelly Khumalo, the late Senzo Meyiwa's family have disclosed that they lost hope in meeting their granddaughter Thingolwenkosaza.

Late last year, Senzo Meyiwa's brother Sifiso shared that their family is longing to connect with Kelly Khumalo's daughter. Recently, according to ZiMoja, a family relative mentioned that they had hoped that Kelly Khumalo would grant them an opportunity to meet Thingo since it has been 10 long years.

The source said:

"It has been ten years now, and Senzo's mother Ntombi and his sister Zama, are desperate to have a relationship with the girl. All they want is to spend time with Thingo so that she knows her siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles. It is unfair for the child to only hear about the Meyiwa family in the media and not spend time with them."

The source also added that Thingo needs to have a relationship with her uncle, Sifiso Meyiwa, so that she can be taught the rituals of her paternal family as she grows up and that Senzo's brother is like her father.

Sifiso Meyiwa excludes Kelly from the killer's list

In a previous Briefly News story, Senzo's brother eliminated Kelly's name from the killer's list, claiming that Longwe Twala's firearm killed the Orlando Pirates goalie.

He further said Kelly couldn't have planned Senzo's death because she was madly in love with him as his side-chick.

